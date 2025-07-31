  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "SOTY is coming" — Fans thrilled as Jon Batiste hints at a possible collab with BTS’ Taehyung ahead of his August album drop

"SOTY is coming" — Fans thrilled as Jon Batiste hints at a possible collab with BTS’ Taehyung ahead of his August album drop

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:37 GMT
Jon Batiste and Taehyung (Image via X/@colbertlateshow, @thv)
Jon Batiste and Taehyung (Image via X/@colbertlateshow, @thv)

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste may be partnering with BTS’s Taehyung for a new project. On July 31, 2025, in a chat with Newsis, Batiste concluded the interview with a tease, reportedly mentioning V as a close friend and suggesting they might be working on something.

Ad

On July 28, the Winter Bear singer hopped on a short voice stream via Weverse; he didn’t share full details but told fans,

“Actually in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The timing matched up and sent fans digging. Batiste’s next full-length album, BIG MONEY, is scheduled to arrive on August 22 under Verve Records, part of Universal Music Group. The full tracklist hasn’t dropped yet, but the clue has sparked a discussion among netizens that V could feature on the record, with fans saying the reported collab will be "song of the year."

"Soty is coming," an X user commented.
Ad
Ad

No formal confirmation has been given from either side, but hints from both have stirred speculation. All eyes are now on August to see if this potential collaboration becomes official.

"Maybe this is the project that he said in his live, he wanted to do right after discharge?? Just my assumption. OMG...... I'm so excited," a fan remarked.
"Oh my God So this is what Tae was saying? Something in August?," a viewer noted.
Ad
"Is this the little something he was talking about? He said it will be next month," a person shared.

Many said this is the long-awaited collaboration fans have been hoping for.

"Omg the collab we’ve been waiting for pls pls 🥹," a netizen said.
"The collab we are waiting for so long," a user mentioned.
"Ok????????? Guysssssss finally sksksdjskskskks Taehyung x Job Batiste collab????," another fan added.
Ad

Jon Batiste picks BTS’ Taehyung as celebrity inspiration, previously hinting at future collaboration

In 2023, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste named Kim Taehyung as the celebrity who inspires him, in response to a fan's question.

Jon Batiste&#039;s reply (Image via X/@JonBatiste, @DarkJoeRavine)
Jon Batiste's reply (Image via X/@JonBatiste, @DarkJoeRavine)

The two artists first met at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Before the event, Batiste had already mentioned wanting to meet the K-pop idol. That wish came true backstage at the award. The same night, BTS performed Butter, while Batiste earned 'Album of the Year.' Within two days, both celebrities shared brief video clips from their time together.

Ad
Ad

This meeting made the fans of both musicians eager for a partnership. When a fan suggested the idea of a musical collaboration with V, Batiste responded, “Yes, yes, let me call him." Notably, during Taehyung's Layover era, the American artist had shown his support by sharing the album on his Instagram Stories.

On July 31, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was revealed as the latest ambassador for Coke Zero in South Korea under the #BestCokeEver promotion, handled by Coca-Cola Korea.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications