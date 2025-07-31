"SOTY is coming" — Fans thrilled as Jon Batiste hints at a possible collab with BTS’ Taehyung ahead of his August album drop

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste may be partnering with BTS’s Taehyung for a new project. On July 31, 2025, in a chat with Newsis, Batiste concluded the interview with a tease, reportedly mentioning V as a close friend and suggesting they might be working on something. On July 28, the Winter Bear singer hopped on a short voice stream via Weverse; he didn’t share full details but told fans,“Actually in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see.”The timing matched up and sent fans digging. Batiste’s next full-length album, BIG MONEY, is scheduled to arrive on August 22 under Verve Records, part of Universal Music Group. The full tracklist hasn’t dropped yet, but the clue has sparked a discussion among netizens that V could feature on the record, with fans saying the reported collab will be &quot;song of the year.&quot;&quot;Soty is coming,&quot; an X user commented.family is home ⁷ | PTD LIVE ALBUM ON REPEAT | 🧡 @bangtanbishxLINKsoty is comingNo formal confirmation has been given from either side, but hints from both have stirred speculation. All eyes are now on August to see if this potential collaboration becomes official.&quot;Maybe this is the project that he said in his live, he wanted to do right after discharge?? Just my assumption. OMG...... I'm so excited,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Oh my God So this is what Tae was saying? Something in August?,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Is this the little something he was talking about? He said it will be next month,&quot; a person shared.Many said this is the long-awaited collaboration fans have been hoping for.&quot;Omg the collab we’ve been waiting for pls pls 🥹,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;The collab we are waiting for so long,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Ok????????? Guysssssss finally sksksdjskskskks Taehyung x Job Batiste collab????,&quot; another fan added.Jon Batiste picks BTS’ Taehyung as celebrity inspiration, previously hinting at future collaborationIn 2023, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste named Kim Taehyung as the celebrity who inspires him, in response to a fan's question.Jon Batiste's reply (Image via X/@JonBatiste, @DarkJoeRavine)The two artists first met at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Before the event, Batiste had already mentioned wanting to meet the K-pop idol. That wish came true backstage at the award. The same night, BTS performed Butter, while Batiste earned 'Album of the Year.' Within two days, both celebrities shared brief video clips from their time together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis meeting made the fans of both musicians eager for a partnership. When a fan suggested the idea of a musical collaboration with V, Batiste responded, “Yes, yes, let me call him.&quot; Notably, during Taehyung's Layover era, the American artist had shown his support by sharing the album on his Instagram Stories.On July 31, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was revealed as the latest ambassador for Coke Zero in South Korea under the #BestCokeEver promotion, handled by Coca-Cola Korea.