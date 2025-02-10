In a Super Bowl, every single part is important. It's not just the game: from the commercials to the anthems to the halftime show, every detail is well-planned to make it one of the greatest shows on Earth.

Jon Batiste is a Louisiana artist whose name was called to sing the national anthem during Super Bowl LIX. His performance had The Star-Spangled Banner in a different style, which attracted different views from NFL fans. Some enjoyed the style, while others were not appreciative:

"A powerful and heartfelt performance!", said one fan.

"Absolutely terrible. If we can’t sing along, it’s not the national anthem" was another observation.

"Appreciate the blues touch, but it was kind of weak" was a third opinion

Even though they chose a Louisiana artist to perform the national anthem, Kendrick Lamar's choice to perform the halftime show attracted controversy. Rapper Lil Wayne was said to be "devastated" about not being called upon to present the halftime show in New Orleans, his home city.

Super Bowl LIX presents a historic opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs

As the current back-to-back champions, the Chiefs are looking to do something that was never done. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, and if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will cement their legacies as one of the most powerful duos ever.

But their mission will involve a major second-half comeback. Philadelphia had a 24-0 advantage in the first half. The shocking scoreline had much to do with Patrick Mahomes, who threw a pick-six to Cooper DeJean and a second pick where Philadelphia had the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Comebacks are nothing new for Mahomes. In all of his three Super Bowl rings, the quarterback faced a 10-point deficit at some point during the game, but his teams found a way to win.

Mahomes had the worst first-half performance of his career. He completed just six out of 14 attempts for 33 yards, along with the two aforementioned interceptions. He has proven that he can handle comebacks, but Vic Fangio's defense could prove too much for him to handle.

