Speculation surrounds Kim Soo-hyun's career and his image recovery after late actress Kim Sae-ron's controversy

On March 11, 2025, discussions about actor Kim Soo-hyun surged on social media following the controversy surrounding his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The revelations made by Sae-ron’s aunt on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute have left many questioning whether the actor can recover his once pristine public image.

The allegations claim that Kim Soo-hyun was involved in a romantic relationship with Sae-ron when she was just 15, while he was 27. Their reported six-year relationship, along with claims of financial disputes and emotional distress, has fueled intense criticism online.

Amid the backlash, resurfaced interviews from Sae-ron’s past have led some netizens to speculate that she may have been manipulated or influenced during their alleged relationship. As the situation continues to unfold, Kim Soo-hyun’s image has taken a serious hit, with discussions about the case trending on multiple platforms.

There are speculations where many netizens have expressed their disappointment, particularly as Kim Soo-hyun has long been seen as a respected and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

All we know about Kim Soo-hyun's controversy after alleged reports link him to Sae-ron's passing

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun escalated after a series of allegations surfaced. They reportedly linked him to the late actress Kim Sae-ron’s struggles before her passing. The claims began when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released an exposé featuring an interview with Kim Sae-ron’s aunt.

She alleged that Kim Soo-hyun and Sae-ron had been in a relationship for six years, starting when she was just 15 years old. The accusations also included claims that he and his agency, Gold Medalist, had financially pressured her by demanding repayment of 700 million KRW (approximately USD 480,000). This was allegedly after they handled the damages from her 2022 DUI incident.

Further claims suggested that Sae-ron had attempted to reach out to Kim Soo-hyun multiple times but was unable to contact him. Reports alleged that feeling isolated, she posted an old photo of them together to gain his attention. However, instead of a response, she was reportedly met with legal action accusing her of damaging his reputation.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency later denied all allegations. They called them entirely false and warned of strict legal action against the YouTube channel for spreading misinformation. They further stated that the claims were a form of "cyber wrecking," which they believed had contributed to the struggles Sae-ron faced in her final years.

Despite the denial, the controversy gained global attention, with resurfaced interviews and past images fueling speculation.

