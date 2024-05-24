"Straight up royalty" — Fans gush over Stray Kids Felix as he attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 event

On May 24, 2024, Stray Kids rapper Felix Yongbok Lee, better known as Felix, graced the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 fashion event in Barcelona, leaving a lasting impression on netizens.

Expand Tweet

Stays (stage name for Stray Kids' fandom) was ecstatic upon seeing pictures of the idol dressed in crisp white trousers and shirt, complemented by a regal black overcoat. The rapper's visuals, accentuated by his silverish-white long locks, particularly caught the fans' attention.

Social media quickly buzzed with admiration as fans showered the Stray Kids star with praiseworthy comments, celebrating his outstanding style and appearance:

"Felix looks incredible!" - an X user commented

"literally a fashionista…" - another user added

Fans also remarked that the idol's stunning outfit made him look like he had stepped straight out of a royal family, while some mentioned he looked like someone from a fairytale.

"Felix looks like a member of the König family in this outfit...simply Prince Charming" - a comment said

"I'm obsessed with Felix's Louis Vuitton look. Nicolas's styling brings out such an innovative vibe" - an X user wrote

"It’s some kind of Targarian/Witcher/Fairy/Elves magic thing" - another user commented

"abraham lincoln if he slayed" - a netizen commented

"That model face!" - another fan wrote

The Stray Kids member's confident presence and style were widely praised, with many suggesting that he sets a new benchmark every time he appears at luxury brand events.

Felix from Stray Kids graces the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 event with his presence

K-pop star Felix of the boy band Stray Kids signed on with Louis Vuitton as a house ambassador in August 2023 and has since become a regular presence at the brand's events.

The rapper-dancer was spotted in the front row next to Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner during the collection reveal, later showing his support by cheering for LV's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière, as he took his final walk down the runway.

Expand Tweet

His collaboration with the French luxury fashion house reached new heights when he made a runway debut during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. The 23-year-old graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week, held at the iconic Cour Carrée du Louvre, on March 5, 2024, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world.

This year, the fashion house heightened the whimsical atmosphere by unveiling its latest collection in Barcelona's Park Güell, an architectural masterpiece by Antoni Gaudí.

Before the star-studded event, the French maison hosted a magical welcome dinner at an iconic venue. Guests gathered at La Fábrica for a dreamy candlelight and vibrant blooms.

The Deep End singer joined a lineup of globally renowned artists, including Regina King, Jennifer Connelly, Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Turner, Jaden Smith, Shay Mitchell, Saoirse Ronan, and Naomi Osaka.

On the work front with the group, Stray Kids' short film is set to be screened at the upcoming Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & Asia) 2024. The Academy Awards, one of Asia's largest international film festivals, will begin on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA.