Stray Kids' short film ‘SKZFLIX’ set to be screened at the opening of SSFF & ASIA 2024

Stray Kids achieved another feat as the boy band's short film will get screened at the upcoming Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & Asia) 2024. An Academy Awards®-accredited festival that is one of the biggest international film festivals in Asia, it will commence on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA.

A unique screening of the short film Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)＞ SKZFLIX by the K-pop group from JYP Entertainment will take place during the event. Additionally, the short film will be shown at the festival in the Korean Short Film Program on June 7, 2024, at Omotesando Hills Space O.

In addition, the global premiere of TUBE × GACKT's short film, Goodbye for Now, will be presented. Actors and filmmakers nominated or specifically featured at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & Asia) 2024 include Shiori, who directed Efe and was nominated in the Non-Fiction Competition. Shu-Fang Chen and director Tami Xu of Red Envelop are nominated in the Asia International Competition.

Furthermore, director Lisa Kaye of Seoul Switch, which is screened in the Korean program, and Kevin Woo (previously U-Kiss) are also on the nomination list.

Stray Kids on their continuous rise to global fame and success

The plot of Kim Byeongjune's film SKZFLIX revolves around a group of students who band together to pursue their passion for becoming filmmakers. As the eight students get to know one another, secrets come to light. These secrets enable the boys to become closer and forge a camaraderie like never before.

Felix and Lee Know play the main roles in the short film, released in conjunction with Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR in 2023. Other cast members include the group's leader, Bang Chan, with members Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, I.N., and Seungmin.

The eight members take on the roles of high school students as they aspire to become something more than life has to offer to them. The short film opens with Lee Know lying on a wooden bedstead outside his house with bruises on his face. Felix comes up to him and enquires about his absence from school. Meanwhile, Han and Seungmin are riding bicycles in school uniforms, talking about becoming great filmmakers.

Han, Seungmin, Changbin, and Lee Know demonstrated a natural talent for acting by slipping into their parts and delivering their lines with ease. The short film then shows Felix and Lee Know strolling together and discussing the latter's desire to become an actor. When Felix asks Lee Know why he wants to be an actor, he replies that he wants to be free, and acting allows him to become anybody.

The scenes transcend to Stray Kids members from high school to college, where Hyunjin is watching an audition tape of Lee Know and Felix. Group leader Bang Chan makes an enters five minutes into the short film and announces that they will create something "cool" this time. The film takes viewers on a journey as eight boys try to create themselves and their art while giving a glimpse of their friendship and boyhood.

Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)＞ SKZFLIX short film is available on JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel for viewers.