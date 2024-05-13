Stray Kids reported to perform on Good Morning America on May 15

Good Morning America (GMA) recently announced its official guestlist from May 13 to May 18, 2024. The roster revealed that on May 15, Stray Kids will be present for the show, hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan.

ABC's Good Morning America will be broadcast live from the Times Square Studios in New York City's Times Square.

Fans were frenzied upon hearing the announcement on May 12, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Alongside Stray Kids, GMA will also host Bridgerton stars Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie on May 15

Other television artists set to make an appearance on May 15, 2024, are hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood from The Great American Baking Show, actresses Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie from the Bridgerton series, winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary.

Stray Kids' May 15 performance will mark their first-ever performance at the renowned Good Morning America platform.

The octet made history by being the first-ever K-pop band to grace the red carpet as a group at the Met Gala, held on May 6. Following this, they released the INTRO video on May 8, sharing their experience working on their English single, Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth), and hinted at their comeback album release on July 19, 2024.

Then on May 10, the group dropped Lose My Breath across all streaming platforms, gaining over 16 million views within two days of its premiere and ranking at #15 on YouTube Trending Music.

Meanwhile, the group hosted their third fan gathering, Pilot: For 5-Star, at the KSPO Dome in July 2023 and headlined the Lollapalooza music event in Paris, France that same month. They toured South Korea and Japan as part of their all-dome concert series, 5-Star Dome Tour, from August to October 2023. The group's subunit, 3RACHA, performed at the 2023 Global Citizen event in New York City on September 23.

In 2024, Stray Kids announced their third-world tour. Their first two world tours were District 9: Unlock World Tour (2019–2020) and Maniac World Tour (2022–2023). The 5-Star Dome Tour was just their Asia tour.

Furthermore, they are set to headline the famous I-Days Milano music festival on July 12, 2024, at Ippodromo Snai in Milan and also perform at the Lollapalooza in Chicago in August.

Stray Kids has a discography of 259 songs and a total stream of 7.3 billion with the highest streams on their track God's Menu, which has over 347 million plays.