“Style icon”- Fans react as Vogue Singapore names BTS’ Jin as one of the 'Most Stylish Celebrity Guests' of the Milan FW25

BTS' Jin has been named one of the "Most Stylish Celebrity Guests" at this season's Milan Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2025. Vogue Singapore announced the news on March 4, 2025, in an article highlighting a list of the most stylish celebrities who attended the event.

The BTS star attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show on February 25, 2025, as a brand ambassador. He donned a stylish look in the form of heavy leather jacket, a grey-striped shirt, and tailored black trousers. His neatly styled side-parted hair, showing his forehead, added to his sophisticated appearance, impressing the K-pop fans.

Many international stars from entertainment and fashion industries also attended the event, making it a high-profile gathering. Fans have been celebrating his recognition, agreeing with Vogue Singapore that he deserves the title of one of the most stylish celebrity guests at the event. Some of their comments can be seen as follows:

"The star boy," a fan coined.

Fans continued to take to social media to express their opinions.

"He is so handsome!" another fan exclaimed.

"The most stylish celebrity indeed," a fan remarked.

Jin marks his secomd appearance for Gucci as an ambassador

On August 7, 2025, BTS' Jin was officially announced as a global ambassador for Gucci. Since then, he has represented the brand through several campaigns in collaboration with various magazine firms. His latest appearance became the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week, held from February 25 to March 3, 2025.

Following his appearance, Star News reported on February 26 that "Jin Gucci Milan Fashion Week 2025" and "BTS Jin Gucci" quickly became top search terms on Google in the United States. Impressively, he had already been dominating Google Trends searches for a full week before the event, reflecting the anticipation and excitement surrounding his then upcoming attendance.

In Vogue Singapore’s list of the Most Stylish Celebrity Guests at the event, the BTS star was featured alongside several other notable Korean stars. These included SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, TWICE’s Mina, actress Song Hye-kyo, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, actor Wi Ha-joon, Park Gyu-young, Byeon Woo-seok, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, and aespa’s Karina.

However, this wasn’t his first major moment with Gucci at Milan Fashion Week. On September 18, 2024, he made his debut appearance as the brand’s ambassador at Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 show, creating a massive buzz. His presence led to a surge in global searches for “Jin” and “Gucci,” and he was seen interacting warmly with other celebrities, including Thai actor Gulf Kanawut.

Through his continued presence at these fashion events and widespread online impact, he is on his way to become a notable personality in the world of fashion too.

