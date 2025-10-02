  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Such a gentleman” - BTS’ Jimin wins over the internet after thoughtfully waiting to greet fans post-Dior SS26 show

“Such a gentleman” - BTS’ Jimin wins over the internet after thoughtfully waiting to greet fans post-Dior SS26 show

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 02, 2025 14:52 GMT
Jimin appears for Dior and wins fans
Jimin appears for Dior and wins fans' hearts (Images via Getty)

On October 1, 2025, BTS' Jimin awed fans with his humility during his appearance at the Dior Fashion Show 2026. While most guests left after the event, he stayed behind. The idol waited until the very end before walking down the stairs to personally greet the fans who had been waiting outside in the sun to catch a glimpse of him, as reported by WWD.

Ad

The BTS member smiled, waved, and expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the fans' efforts. Only after spending additional moments with them did he depart from the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This act of Jimin won over the ARMY's hearts, who shared their reactions online. One fan wrote on X:

"Such a gentleman."
Ad

Fans flooded social media with praise, leaving comments about his kindness.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The fans also trended the hashtags, "JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR," and "FACE OF DIOR."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Jimin marks his return as the Dior ambassador after 2 years

Park Jimin of BTS, who was appointed as a global brand ambassador for Dior in January 2023, made a return to the fashion house’s stage on October 1, 2025. This marked his first Dior show appearance in two years, since he completed his military service in June.

The Like Crazy singer, with his blonde hair, turned heads as he arrived completely shirtless, wearing a rich-colored black blazer paired with black leather trousers. A layered gold necklace completed the look. Within just 12 hours, more than 4.8 million mentions about the BTS member were made on X.

Ad
Ad

Alongside his show appearance, the star also connected directly with fans through two surprise Weverse lives on October 1. The first livestream, which lasted approximately nine minutes, ended due to poor internet connectivity. Minutes later, he returned with a second broadcast acknowledging the network interruption.

During the live, Jimin opened up about his personal reflections, sharing:

“I’ve been through many things, and I want to keep showing a good side of myself to fans and others. Living life well is not easy. I feel every day that becoming a good adult and living a good life, and dealing with these things are not easy.”
Ad

This marked the BTS member's first live session since the Song Da-eun dating controversy.

In other news, BTS is rumored to be planning 65 concerts as part of their world tour, reportedly set to begin in May 2026 and continue through December 2026. Their comeback album is also expected to be released in Spring 2026.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications