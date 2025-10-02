“Such a gentleman” - BTS’ Jimin wins over the internet after thoughtfully waiting to greet fans post-Dior SS26 show

On October 1, 2025, BTS' Jimin awed fans with his humility during his appearance at the Dior Fashion Show 2026. While most guests left after the event, he stayed behind. The idol waited until the very end before walking down the stairs to personally greet the fans who had been waiting outside in the sun to catch a glimpse of him, as reported by WWD.The BTS member smiled, waved, and expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the fans' efforts. Only after spending additional moments with them did he depart from the event.This act of Jimin won over the ARMY's hearts, who shared their reactions online. One fan wrote on X:&quot;Such a gentleman.&quot;JiminLover🌹 @ladymecyaraLINKHe’s such a gentleman, I wonder how his Dad would feel if Me as a fan im this proud of my JiminFans flooded social media with praise, leaving comments about his kindness.Legoist @legoist7LINKHe’s soo kind and humble! his true character shows up during times like this - when he was at the top! HUMAN DIOR JIMIN FACE OF DIOR JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminAtDiorFashionShow #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 @DiorMy.Angel.Jiminah 🐥🌺🎀 @BeeGeeMNLLINKOh Jimin. He made sure to acknowledge the presence of his supporters. How can you not love him 🥺🥺🥺 JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #JIMINxPFW #JiminPJMwithluv13👑💛 @jiminwithluv13LINKJimin is soooo kind! He is simply adorable! JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorThe fans also trended the hashtags, &quot;JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR,&quot; and &quot;FACE OF DIOR.&quot;pollarstar🍉🌌 @pollarstar7LINKA man of character 🤩 DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @Dior JIMIN𝒿𝒶𝑒𝑒 ¹³ @mnijaeeLINKHe never misses a chance to remind us we’re loved 🥹 jimin, our angel 💗 JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #JIMINxPFW #Jimin @DiorMasteria @MasteriaPjmLINKHe is allways thinking of the fans❤️💯 #JiminAtDiorFashionShow JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK FACE OF DIOR JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #JIMINxPFW @DiorJimin marks his return as the Dior ambassador after 2 yearsPark Jimin of BTS, who was appointed as a global brand ambassador for Dior in January 2023, made a return to the fashion house’s stage on October 1, 2025. This marked his first Dior show appearance in two years, since he completed his military service in June.The Like Crazy singer, with his blonde hair, turned heads as he arrived completely shirtless, wearing a rich-colored black blazer paired with black leather trousers. A layered gold necklace completed the look. Within just 12 hours, more than 4.8 million mentions about the BTS member were made on X.JIMIN DATA @PJM_dataLINKK-MEDIA: &quot;BTS Jimin Steals the Show at Dior with Over 4.8 Million Tweets in Just 12 Hours&quot; Jimin’s overwhelming presence at #PFW has set social media ablaze worldwide as he dominated the top worldwide trends. He lit up the front row alongside major fashion figures, includingAlongside his show appearance, the star also connected directly with fans through two surprise Weverse lives on October 1. The first livestream, which lasted approximately nine minutes, ended due to poor internet connectivity. Minutes later, he returned with a second broadcast acknowledging the network interruption.During the live, Jimin opened up about his personal reflections, sharing:“I’ve been through many things, and I want to keep showing a good side of myself to fans and others. Living life well is not easy. I feel every day that becoming a good adult and living a good life, and dealing with these things are not easy.”This marked the BTS member's first live session since the Song Da-eun dating controversy.In other news, BTS is rumored to be planning 65 concerts as part of their world tour, reportedly set to begin in May 2026 and continue through December 2026. Their comeback album is also expected to be released in Spring 2026.