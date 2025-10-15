Sulli’s brother sparks controversy referencing Charlie Kirk’s birthday in an IG post on the late K-pop idol’s 6th death anniversary

On October 14, 2025, the sixth anniversary of Choi Jin-ri, best known as Sulli, was commemorated. The late K-pop idol died at her home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at age 25. Her manager discovered her body, along with a personal note that was found beside her. The note expressed her feelings, but was not meant as a suicide note. Officials reported no foul play. On the anniversary, her older brother, Choi Dae-hee, shared a post on Instagram (@k.d.bomba). He uploaded a smiling photo of the late star with a message, writing (translated via Chosun),“I believe that loving means enduring one’s own unhappiness. I honor the memorial day of my beloved sister and the birthdate of Charlie Kirk, a young man who deeply loved America. Charlie Kirk, I will never forget your cause.”The post attracted more attention when he also mentioned the birthday of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, warning,“If this post is attacked, your sanctuaries will be destroyed. Do not provoke me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe online reaction was swift. While some questioned if it properly honored Sulli’s memory, others on X highlighted her activism as an outspoken feminist who faced harassment for speaking out on gender issues. The post mentioned Kirk, whose views, according to online netizens, differed from the causes she supported.. @cvloriesLINKgenuinely so sad. sulli was an outspoken feminist who used her platform to speak out on gender-based issues. she was relentlessly bullied and harassed for her activism. and now her own brother is “honoring” her by comparing her to a man who opposed everything she stood for.Sulli’s Real controversy resurfaced again this year after her brother's accusationsSulli (Image via Instagram/@jelly_jilli)This year, Sulli received renewed attention amid Kim Soo-hyun's scrutiny of the 2017 film Real, which starred the late actress. Her brother, Choi Dae-hee, accused the actor of exploiting his sister. He claimed that the intimate bed scenes weren't in the original script and that a body double was planned but never used, forcing Goblin singer to perform them herself. GOLD MEDALIST, Kim’s agency, denied these claims. They stated Sulli had agreed to the scenes and stressed they were essential to the story of the neo-noir action film. The agency also denied the involvement of a body double. Earlier this year, her brother shared an Instagram note:“I have a lot to say about KIM-ssi (kim soohyun i guess) but I can't. you're going to fall from a high place, so hold on tight..”Although no names were mentioned, fans linked it to Kim, especially amid his ongoing controversy with actress Kim Sae-ron. The film’s production also attracts attention. Director Lee Jung-sub started the project but was replaced by Lee Sa-rang, a relative of Kim and the CEO of GOLD MEDALIST. The change was described as a “creative difference.” Lee later said he wasn’t responsible for the final movie.Choi Jin-ri started as a child actress in Seodongyo (2005) and made her K-pop debut with f(x) in 2009, gaining fame with LA chA TA and Hot Summer. She appeared in To the Beautiful You, The Pirates, Fashion King, and Real. In 2023, the documentary Dear Jin-ri revisited her life and untold stories.