Super Junior’s Choi Si-won fuels “#SIWON_OUT” once again with his latest Instagram story

On September 29, 2025, Super Junior’s Siwon reposted an Instagram reel showing Nigerians praying despite violent attacks on their church. The footage allegedly focused on Boko Haram militants targeting churches. According to the Catholic News Agency, since the Boko Haram uprising in July 2009, an estimated 19,100 Christian churches have been &quot;destroyed.&quot; Siwon's post caption read, “Nigerian Christian’s refuse to give their faith after Islamists burned their church to the ground.” The K-pop idol also added the Bible verse in his next story, “열방은 네 빛으로, 열왕은 비취는 네 광명으로 나아오리라 이사야 60:3,” which means, “Nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising.”The actor's post using the word “Islamists” sparked online backlash, with critics saying it focused only on Christian victims. Many fans raised concerns of &quot;Islamophobia,&quot; questioning why he hadn’t spoken out on other conflicts. らがど||🐤 @Teukie0LINKWhy didn’t Siwon speak up when Israel destroyed churches in Gaza and killed Christians? Or is he only so eager to attack Muslims because he’s a filthy racist who wants to show his hatred for Islam? He’s always seeking attention. #SIWON_OUTSince then, #SIWON_OUT has been gaining traction on X.Choi Si-won previously sparked backlash over Charlie Kirk tributeSuper Junior’s Choi Si-won (Image via Instagram/@siwonchoi)Choi Si-won came under fire after posting a tribute to Charlie Kirk. On September 11, the Super Junior member wrote on social media, “REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK,” along with a photo of Kirk. He also shared a family picture captioned, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was controversial in the U.S. for opposing gun control and provoking debates over LGBTQ+ rights. That made Choi’s memorial a sensitive topic. Some international fans launched campaigns under the hashtag “#SIWON_OUT,” demanding action. Choi eventually deleted the post, but the backlash persisted. On 12th, Choi explained his intentions on the fan platform Bubble. “Charlie Kirk was the head of a family and a husband, and lost his life in a shooting during a lecture. Regardless of political inclination, it was a tragic incident that I mourned,&quot; he stated (via Chosun Ilbo). Siwon added,“After posting the message, the media showed great interest, but it seemed to be interpreted differently from my intention, so I deleted the post. However, as significant attention continues, I would like to explain once again.&quot; Siwon has been involved in multiple controversies over the years. He was linked to a cryptocurrency scam involving the Korea Youth Committee's Youth Pay. The artist, however, denied involvement, stating he had only received an award for setting a good example for youth. In 2023, he was accused of &quot;transphobia&quot; over a Titanic meme. Previously, in 2015, the performer faced backlash for retweeting an anti–same-sex marriage statement. Choi Si-won is a part of Super Junior, launched in 2005 under SM Entertainment. Besides being an idol, he has also built an acting career, appearing in Korean series like Oh! My Lady, She Was Pretty, and Revolutionary Love. The 39-year-old is also recognized for his humanitarian efforts, including contributions to UNICEF.