  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “TAE’s list of friends is endless” - Fans call Taehyung 'social butterfly' as BTS idol allegedly seen dining & running with Song Kang & Kim Young-dae

“TAE’s list of friends is endless” - Fans call Taehyung 'social butterfly' as BTS idol allegedly seen dining & running with Song Kang & Kim Young-dae

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 20, 2025 09:43 GMT
Taehyung with Song Kang &amp; Kim Young-dae (Image via Instagram/@thv, @youngdae0302)
Taehyung with Song Kang & Kim Young-dae (Image via Instagram/@thv, @youngdae0302)

BTS’ Taehyung has been recently spotted out with some of South Korea’s well-known faces. A snap of him allegedly sharing a meal with actor Song Kang, Kim Young-dae, and NCT’s Jaehyun, sparking chatter online.

Ad

Meanwhile, in another clip, he is seen running alongside three men, leading many to speculate that they are members of the Wooga Squad. However, others insisted they were Song Kang, Kim Young-Dae, and Jaehyun.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon after, a few pointed out that Jaehyun might not have been present, citing his military duties.

Ad

The exact spot wasn’t revealed, but the pictures quickly spread online. Netizens buzzed over V’s celebrity friends, with one X user commenting,

"TAE’s list of friends is endless 😭 Song Kang and him becoming friends was something I didn’t expect to but I’m here for it! Now give me a kdrama with them. the running brothers team has Been increased."
Ad
Ad

Fans are referring to Taehyung as a “social butterfly” due to his wide circle of acquaintances and his interactions with various public figures.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others commented that the 29-year-old seems to have much of the entertainment industry running alongside him at the moment.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Taehyung previously reunited with Wooga Squad's Park Hyung-sik & Park Seo-joon for the Han River run

Wooga Squad (Image via Instagram/@phs1116)
Wooga Squad (Image via Instagram/@phs1116)

On October 11th, BTS’ Kim Taehyung hit the Han River running track over the weekend with his Wooga Squad buddies, actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The trio, dressed in sporty gear and caps, appeared to be cooling down after their run.

Ad

V gave fans a peek at the hangout via his Instagram story. After their military stints, BTS members have been all about fitness. RM, Taehyung, and Jungkook have embraced running, often joining friends along.

Taehyung and Jungkook even laid down rules for fans spotting them on the Han River, such as avoiding conversation or snapping face pics. Fans respecting these rules receive a Bangtan hand sign in return. The group’s fitness routine reflects a wider effort to maintain and build muscle after fluctuating weights during military service.

Ad

Later, on October 15, the Love Me Again singer shared new Instagram photos showing a reunion with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, this time joined by Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik. The same day, the BTS member appeared at a W Korea event with bandmates RM and j-hope without giving any prior hint.

As for BTS, the septet is set to make their highly anticipated return in spring 2026, alongside plans for a world tour!

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications