“TAE’s list of friends is endless” - Fans call Taehyung 'social butterfly' as BTS idol allegedly seen dining & running with Song Kang & Kim Young-dae

BTS’ Taehyung has been recently spotted out with some of South Korea’s well-known faces. A snap of him allegedly sharing a meal with actor Song Kang, Kim Young-dae, and NCT’s Jaehyun, sparking chatter online. Meanwhile, in another clip, he is seen running alongside three men, leading many to speculate that they are members of the Wooga Squad. However, others insisted they were Song Kang, Kim Young-Dae, and Jaehyun. °^° @bearwithjkvLINKI think Taehyung wasn’t running with Wooga. Based on Taehyung’s hat and jacket, the one wearing Supreme jacket is SongKang, the one next to Taehyung wearing a hat is Jaehyun, and the one in the back is YoungDae. When they were eating, Young Dae was wearing Taehyung’s jacket 🤔Soon after, a few pointed out that Jaehyun might not have been present, citing his military duties. you wanna be mine, baby @amarapara4LINKThat ain’t jaehyun bro. Jaehyun had a military performance this day.The exact spot wasn’t revealed, but the pictures quickly spread online. Netizens buzzed over V’s celebrity friends, with one X user commenting, &quot;TAE’s list of friends is endless 😭 Song Kang and him becoming friends was something I didn’t expect to but I’m here for it! Now give me a kdrama with them. the running brothers team has Been increased.&quot;Fans are referring to Taehyung as a “social butterfly” due to his wide circle of acquaintances and his interactions with various public figures.VANAت @DlLFHYUNGLINKTaehyung probably has a group or a best friend list on IG where he announces he is going for a run and his friends who are available just join himHe is healthy + a social butterfly + the leader of the pack + completely unbothered and I love him to death@seokstalgic @seokstalgicLINKtaehyung taking all his industry friends out for running 😭 my social butterflyvmin’s wedding planner 🍝 @taesl0verLINKthe number of actors taehyung’s been hanging out with lately makes sense since he’s a social butterfly adored by everyone but i can really feel this one is for his next acting project and he’s about to prove me right soon #trustMeanwhile, others commented that the 29-year-old seems to have much of the entertainment industry running alongside him at the moment.MR.V⁷ @MrKimyeontanLINKTaehyung’s got the entire Korean celeb scene running with him 😏 Always setting the bar — a true role model for health and self-careًlele @vublesLINKhis a*s got the whole industry going, and just when we thought it was just wooga and his personal crew, here we have the best actors/idols running with him because, who could say no to him? even Youngdae is wearing taehyung’s jacket..😭 some will be madⓥ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴠ ᴀɢᴀɪɴ ¹ ʙɪʟʟɪᴏɴ @TaeVear50LINKA good person is always loved and surrounded by others, that’s Kim Taehyung 🫵🙂‍↔️BTS' Taehyung previously reunited with Wooga Squad's Park Hyung-sik &amp; Park Seo-joon for the Han River runWooga Squad (Image via Instagram/@phs1116)On October 11th, BTS’ Kim Taehyung hit the Han River running track over the weekend with his Wooga Squad buddies, actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The trio, dressed in sporty gear and caps, appeared to be cooling down after their run.V gave fans a peek at the hangout via his Instagram story. After their military stints, BTS members have been all about fitness. RM, Taehyung, and Jungkook have embraced running, often joining friends along. Taehyung and Jungkook even laid down rules for fans spotting them on the Han River, such as avoiding conversation or snapping face pics. Fans respecting these rules receive a Bangtan hand sign in return. The group’s fitness routine reflects a wider effort to maintain and build muscle after fluctuating weights during military service.Later, on October 15, the Love Me Again singer shared new Instagram photos showing a reunion with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, this time joined by Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik. The same day, the BTS member appeared at a W Korea event with bandmates RM and j-hope without giving any prior hint. As for BTS, the septet is set to make their highly anticipated return in spring 2026, alongside plans for a world tour!