  • “Taehyung’s impact goes far beyond music”- Fans react as Russian author honors BTS’ V with heart-adorned book dedication after award win

“Taehyung’s impact goes far beyond music”- Fans react as Russian author honors BTS’ V with heart-adorned book dedication after award win

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 14, 2025 03:39 GMT
Russian author honors BTS&rsquo; V (Images via Instagram/@thv)
Russian author honors BTS' V (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 13, 2025, BTS member Taehyung (V) received praise after netizens discovered that a Russian writer had dedicated her award-winning book to him. The author's name and the book's title are not disclosed, but she goes by the TikTok username @SvetlanaV.

According to her latest TikTok post, the writer recently received a literary award. She wrote Taehyung’s name in her dedication with a small heart next to it. That gesture instantly caught fans’ attention across social media platforms. Online clips describe the author as a dedicated fan of Taehyung. She even made his signature “V” hand gesture while accepting the award.

The moment sparked emotional reactions worldwide. Fans of the singer said that it shows how deeply his art still touches people across different creative fields. An X user, @Taeger Vear, wrote,

"His name, written with a little heart in her dedication, now lives in print — proof that Taehyung’s impact goes far beyond music."
Others also took to social media to express pride. They called the dedication proof of how far-reaching his influence has become. They mentioned how "huge" it is and also talked about the K-pop idol’s "impact."

Others observed that this tribute contributes to the increasing list of literary works honoring or inspired by him.

Taehyung’s growing literary influence and BTS’ comeback preparations

This isn’t the first time V's artistry has inspired writers and creatives around the world. In 2024, Spanish novelist Mikey Fernández quoted lyrics from Rainy Days in his debut book Siempre nos quedará Seúl. The writer called the song his “creative companion” during the writing process.

Additionally, the novel, a modern retelling of Persuasion set in Seoul, also paid homage to its themes of love and longing. Similarly, French author Morgane Moncomble included his track Love Me Again from Layover in her novel Un été pour te retrouver. She added it to a playlist that captured the emotional tone of her story.

Since his military discharge in June 2025, Taehyung has continued to make headlines for his various achievements. His recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week for Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection generated over $13 million in earned media value. This made him one of the top global fashion influencers of the season.

Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Additionally, he has been praised for his fitness transformation and increasing global influence after his service.

Meanwhile, BTS is entering a new phase in their career. After reuniting in mid-2025, all seven members have been seen preparing for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback album. During the group’s Weverse Live earlier this year, the septet hinted that they were recording new material in Los Angeles.

It signalled their return as a complete unit after years of solo projects and military service.

