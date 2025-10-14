“Taehyung’s impact goes far beyond music”- Fans react as Russian author honors BTS’ V with heart-adorned book dedication after award win

On October 13, 2025, BTS member Taehyung (V) received praise after netizens discovered that a Russian writer had dedicated her award-winning book to him. The author's name and the book's title are not disclosed, but she goes by the TikTok username @SvetlanaV. According to her latest TikTok post, the writer recently received a literary award. She wrote Taehyung’s name in her dedication with a small heart next to it. That gesture instantly caught fans’ attention across social media platforms. Online clips describe the author as a dedicated fan of Taehyung. She even made his signature “V” hand gesture while accepting the award.The moment sparked emotional reactions worldwide. Fans of the singer said that it shows how deeply his art still touches people across different creative fields. An X user, @Taeger Vear, wrote,&quot;His name, written with a little heart in her dedication, now lives in print — proof that Taehyung’s impact goes far beyond music.&quot;𝓬𝓱𝔂𝓵𝓵𝓮 | KTH @Taeger_VearLINKA Russian writer &amp;amp;amp; proud Taehyung fan won a prestigious literary award and dedicated her book to Kim Taehyung himself. 💜 His name, written with a little heart in her dedication, now lives in print — proof that Taehyung’s impact goes far beyond music. 🔗https://t.co/Y5EWhp26pBOthers also took to social media to express pride. They called the dedication proof of how far-reaching his influence has become. They mentioned how &quot;huge&quot; it is and also talked about the K-pop idol’s &quot;impact.&quot;Cat𐤀🐯🐻💚🐰💜🌊🔥☀️🌑 @cathyse26LINKKim Taehyung deserves to be adored and loved. I love to hear when his impact reaches beyond music and his name gets cemented in history.taevslay @taevslayoverssLINKWha... Taehyung impact and love is so huge Taehyung deserved itNancy Ⓥ Kakkar - Kim Dajeong 💜 @nancykakkar321LINK@Taeger_Vear This is so sweet! Kim Taehyung at every age and stage of his life is inspirational in different ways.Tae3 @QueenVbearLINK@VonTidal @thvDhyy The king he is 💚Others observed that this tribute contributes to the increasing list of literary works honoring or inspired by him.MariFenes - 태꾹 @MariFenesLINKHe's an inspiration for many 💜🫟࿏𐒄𐤠𑀚Լ𐊖Ⲧᖇ꩜𐒄Ⲧᖇ𐤦᙭࿏🫟٭**٭.¸¸.⊹*˚*⍣✴ @maelstromtrixLINK@taeteamspain This is interesting. I hope she releases an English translated version. Mad respect to all literary people 🙌 V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCELINEPFW @celineofficialV 뷔 Kim Taehyung 김태형🐯Borahae 💜 @CalisTaeFanLINK@taeteamspain I saw this a couple days ago and wondered why she tagged Taehyung. How lovely. Congratulations to her.Taehyung’s growing literary influence and BTS’ comeback preparationsThis isn’t the first time V's artistry has inspired writers and creatives around the world. In 2024, Spanish novelist Mikey Fernández quoted lyrics from Rainy Days in his debut book Siempre nos quedará Seúl. The writer called the song his “creative companion” during the writing process. Additionally, the novel, a modern retelling of Persuasion set in Seoul, also paid homage to its themes of love and longing. Similarly, French author Morgane Moncomble included his track Love Me Again from Layover in her novel Un été pour te retrouver. She added it to a playlist that captured the emotional tone of her story.BTS V HOTRENDS 💜 BORAHAE TAEHYUNG 💜 @v_hotrendsLINKBTS #V’s Rainy Days has bagged a place in a Spanish love story by Mikey Fernández’s romance novel. V’s Rainy Days's one of the fan-favorite tracks.Slow-paced &amp;amp;amp; atmospheric mv was showered with praises.A beautiful verse from lyrics has earned a place in a Spanish author’s new bookSince his military discharge in June 2025, Taehyung has continued to make headlines for his various achievements. His recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week for Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection generated over $13 million in earned media value. This made him one of the top global fashion influencers of the season.Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)Additionally, he has been praised for his fitness transformation and increasing global influence after his service. Meanwhile, BTS is entering a new phase in their career. After reuniting in mid-2025, all seven members have been seen preparing for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback album. During the group’s Weverse Live earlier this year, the septet hinted that they were recording new material in Los Angeles.It signalled their return as a complete unit after years of solo projects and military service.