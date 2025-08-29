  • home icon
  "Taehyung's impact is insane"- Fans applaud BTS' V's ambassadorship as Compose Coffee surges toward 3,000 stores with 185.7% profit boost

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 29, 2025 11:33 GMT
BTS
BTS' V's ambassadorship with Compose Coffee (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On August 29, fans of BTS' Taehyung (V) took to social media after a South Korean outlet, Newsis, reported that Compose Coffee is on the verge of surpassing 3,000 franchise stores for the first time in its 11-year history.

The low-cost coffee brand was launched in 2014 in Busan. It has seen remarkable growth this year, with net income rising by 185.7% to 48 billion won. The report noted that this boost came after BTS’s star was appointed as its ambassador.

This makes him one of the key factors driving the brand’s record-breaking performance. The same report highlighted that Compose Coffee currently has 2,998 stores and could reach 3,000 before the month's end.

It has become the second-largest domestic coffee chain, just behind Mega MGC Coffee. They also pointed to the “cost-effective” concept and V’s high-profile campaigns as central to its rapid expansion.

Fans reacted strongly to the report. They immediately flocked online to express their pride in the singer's impact. An X user, @kthddd, wrote,

"Taehyung's impact is insane."
Fans called the growth proof of the “Taehyung Effect.” Many praised how, even while serving in the military until June, the idol’s influence kept the brand in the spotlight.

Others expressed pride that his name alone could push sales and brand visibility to such levels, with several fans urging Compose Coffee to expand overseas and bring the campaign to global markets.

More about Compose Coffee’s campaigns, global expansion, and BTS' Taehyung's activities

Since Taehyung joined as an ambassador, Compose Coffee has rolled out several projects. The most recent “V COMPOSED” lineup was of drinks, Rich Allegro, Yuja Staccato, and Dolce Serenade. Posters and advertisements featuring V have also been displayed across nearly 3,000 stores nationwide.

Moreover, the behind-the-scenes clips also revealed that Taehyung improvised much of the new campaign. This added a personal artistic touch.

The brand has also been preparing for global growth after its acquisition by Jollibee, the Philippines’ largest restaurant chain. With CEO Kim Hong-seok, formerly of Samsung Electronics, now leading the expansion, international outlets are expected in Southeast Asia and other regions soon.

A report by Newsis also suggests that Compose Coffee could become Jollibee’s strongest-performing brand in terms of store count.

Meanwhile, V has been actively returning to public life since his discharge in June 2025. He appeared at Celine’s Paris Fashion Week show in July, landed multiple magazine covers, and most recently threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game, where he drew global attention with his appearance.

With BTS also wrapping up work on their group comeback album in Los Angeles, his ambassadorship with Compose Coffee continues to showcase the idol’s unmatched influence in both entertainment and business.

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
