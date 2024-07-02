“TENNIS PRINCE”— Fans rave about BTS JIN’s customized racket as he shares a video playing tennis

On July 2, 2024, BTS Jin took to Weverse, where he shared a one-minute and thirty-second video of playing tennis, sending fans into a frenzy with his customized racket. He captioned his latest update, 'I am good.' The idol donned a white ensemble and wore Wilson's Heritage logo windbreaker jacket styled with white shorts and shoes.

BTS Jin was playing against the two players on the tennis court. The video showcased the idol and the two other individuals throwing shots at each other, and they eventually concluded the game as they were satisfied. The trio also showcased concern for each other as they asked if they were okay after the intense game.

Soon, BTS Jin's video of him playing circulated on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over his customized racket. Subsequently, an X user observed that his name was engraved over his tennis racket and tweeted with enthusiasm:

"NOOOO LOOK AT HIS TENNIS RACKET! TENNIS PRINCE JIN."

Netizens expressed their excitement about how the customized tennis racket matched BTS Jin's personality and pondered its origin. Many fans also expressed their elation about having Tennis Prince Jin back in town, showcasing his skills with his customized racket. The fandom also talked about the color in which the tennis court was painted.

"Ohhhh He's THE Kim Seokjin, everything should be customized! TENNIS PRINCE JIN."- A fan reacted.

"Idk how to explain how that's the most jin thing ever and I'm pretty sure he drew it himself."- A fan shared.

"ONE, of course, the tennis court Jin was playing is PURPLE! TWO, if I were HYBE staff being asked to take that pic of Jin, likely it will be blurry because I would be laughing…THREE, GREAT TO HAVE YOU BACK, JIN!."- A fan commented.

"Next thing we know, Wilson Korea will be sending gifts to HYBE to court Jin…. Also he has a customised racket. ….detective armies, where is it from???"- A fan mentioned.

ARMYs were also elated that, following BTS Jin's return from military service, the idol could finally enjoy his hobby. They observed that his tennis skills had improved, and he was delivering potent shots. Needless to say, the fandom praised the Moon singer's physique and strokes.

"I just love how he started playing tennis because of run bts and then it became a hobby he genuinely loves. I’m so happy he’s home and enjoying his life."- A user reacted.

"I will be honest, and this is no shade bcs i dont know how to play tennis, i'm poor athlete, but jin has definitely improved! his strokes are so strong here, he is packing power into that volley. I am so happy to see him enjoy things he likes. this is your time jin! god bless you!"- A user mentioned.

"He really improved alot!! He can really play it as professional. So glad he is doing everything he enjoys."- A user commented.

"Tennis Prince Jin is back in town and playing amazing shots. He looks and sounds so HOT on the tennis court."- A user shared.

BTS Jin will appear in the upcoming variety show

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

On July 1, 2024, the MBC confirmed that BTS Jin had wrapped up the filming for the South Korean variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and would appear in the upcoming episodes. The broadcast date was not revealed by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation. The program would be located on an isolated island featuring famous personalities, and they would have to arrange five-star services.

Meanwhile, chef Lee Yeon-bok also shared a photo with BTS Jin and expressed his delight about meeting the idol following his discharge from military service. He shared the photo on July 2, 2024, on Instagram and captioned it, as translated by X user @dalbitbangtan:

"First time meeting with BTS Seokjin after being discharged, (he's) really handsome. (He's) polite & fun, it's always exciting to see him. It seems like you have many activities after your discharge, so take good care of your health."

In recent news, the media outlet Yonhap News Agency reported that BTS Jin will participate as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics and travel to France to join the torch relay.

