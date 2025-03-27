“That goes to show how close this girls are”- Fans swoon as BLACKPINK’s Rosé drops unseen video with Lisa in heartfelt birthday tribute

BLACKPINK group member and soloist Rosé took to her social media to drop birthday wishes for fellow band member Lisa, who turns a year older on March 27.

Rosé shared a behind-the-scenes video with Lisa where the APT hitmaker was seen giving Lisa a peck on her cheek. Lisa is visibly stunned and turns coy as she notices the moment being captured. The next story featured two photos of the duo striking funny poses. Rosé wrote,

“my little lisapoop. happy birthday love have the best 28th bday in the world!!! can't believe we're 28... i swear we were 18 last week.. or something like that haha i love you to bits and pieces boo. MY FOREVER FRIEND LISA, I LOVE YOU~ HAPPY LISA DAY YALL”

Fans loved that the members are still connected despite going their separate ways momentarily to focus on their solo careers. Here's how the fans reacted to Rosé's birthday wish for the Rockstar hitmaker:

"that goes to show how close this girls are. LoL"

"my chaelisa forever" a fan wrote

"They're both GLOWING ROSÉ LOOKS SO HAPPY AND HEALTHY I'M CRYING" another fan wrote

"the prettiest girls in town" a user wrote

Other BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie also wished Lisa on her birthday. Jisoo shared a selfie with Lisa along with a heartfelt message in Korean, whereas Jennie shared a photo of the two dressed in full black outfits, calling Lisa "elastigirl." Here's how the fans reacted to the quartet's posts:

"i miss my family it's not even funny" a user wrote

"i just realised how i miss them so muchmuchmuch" a fan replied

"I want Blackpink to come back quickly" another fan wrote

Are BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa reuniting soon?

BLACKPINK members are set to reunite soon this year for their upcoming world tour. However, there is no news about the group's comeback yet. The group's label, YG Entertainment, first teased the concert on February 5 and then announced the stops on February 19. The tour will begin with a 2-day concert in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5 & 6.

The tour will then head on to the US and Europe, concluding in Japan with a 3-day concert from January 16 to 18, 2026. Extra shows have been added in several locations across the US and Europe owing to high demand and venues selling out quickly.

The tickets for these locations are live on Live Nation. Ticket sales for South Korea and Japan have not yet been announced.

