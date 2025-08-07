“THAT’s what we call impact and popularity”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung dominates Rakuten Japan’s top 9 K-pop bestsellers with W Korea covers

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, BTS' Taehyung's recent cover for the September issue of W Korea was seen dominating all nine top K-pop bestseller positions on Rakuten Japan. Rakuten Japan is a Japanese technology conglomerate that revolves around online retail marketplace. Notably, this milestone by BTS' V was made in less than 24 hours of the magazine's release.For those unaware, on August 6, BTS' Taehyung's cover feature for the September issue with W Korea was released in collaboration with Celine. In addition to the recent achievement on Rakuten Japan, it was also revealed that over 100,000 pre-orders for the magazine were made from Japan alone, further highlighting fan anticipations to see the idol's feature.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.&quot;THAT’s what we call impact and popularity ,This is insane!😵‍💫😵‍💫 Taehyung what have you done to us,&quot; one fan said.HIBTAE ✓ @kimhibtae_thVLINKOmg!! over 100K pre-orders for Taehyung’s magazine in Japan alone now THAT’s what we call impact and popularity ,This is insane!😵‍💫😵‍💫Taehyung, what have you done to us❤️‍🔥&quot;What!!! But why am I surprised. This is Kim Taehyung after all!&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;About 100k+ pre-orders from Japan alone? Kim Tae hyung, you're on fire,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Teteland always be #1 tete supporter,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens praised the idol for his recent achievement with his latest W Korea feature.&quot;As always Tae hyung supremacy,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;As always, Kim Tae hyung's powerful impact in the fashion arena. All 6 photos look great, amazing, and gorgeous!&quot; added an X user.&quot;Omg bestestbestsellerhyung, it's a big thing W Korea September issue with V 6 covers being the bestest best sell it's fashion month fashion interested people buying it because the cover star is fashion diVa I'm going insane ahhh,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;Woahh soo fast,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activitiesBTS' V (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS' V, or Kim Taehyung, made his official solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first album, Layover. The album was created as a tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his late pet dog Yeontan. The had the song Slow Dancing as its title track.Following the same, around December 2023, he enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant in the military as part of the Military Police Corps' Special Task Force. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out many pre-recorded solo singles in 2024. In March 2024, he rolled out a track called FRI(END)S.He also put forth a photobook in July last year called Type 1, which showcased pictures of the idol that were taken in his most comfortable and relaxed moments. In September 2024, he released a vinyl version of his solo debut album, Layover. Around December, Taehyung rolled out two collaborative winter singles.One was with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. The idol was discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.Following the same, in the first week of July, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the brand ambassador of Celine for their 2026 Spring/ Summer collection fashion show.