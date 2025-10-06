  • home icon
  • “That’s our king” - Fans celebrate as BTS’ Taehyung becomes the first and only K-Soloist to surpass 20 million followers on Spotify

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 06, 2025 20:30 GMT
Celine Pop-up Store Opening - Source: Getty
BTS’ Taehyung at Celine pop-up store opening (Image via Getty)

BTS’ Taehyung surpassed 20 million followers on Spotify as of October 5, 2025, making him the only K-pop soloist in history to achieve this milestone. He is also the only Korean act to achieve this feat, besides his group, BTS. Following the achievement, V began trending worldwide, holding all three top positions on X.

Coincidentally, his appearance at the CELINE fashion show on the very same day also added to the buzz surrounding him. Hashtags about both his Spotify milestone and the CELINE event started trending on the platform.

Fans started a double celebration, taking pride in Taehyung’s one-of-a-kind Spotify achievement, despite the artist not actively releasing new music.

One fan described the idol on X, writing:

"That's our king."
Many fans shared heartfelt praises on the social media platform, congratulating V.

Fans wrote how the artist deserved this achievement, with one calling him "the GOAT."

BTS' Taehyung makes an appearance at the CELINE 2026 fashion event on October 5

Taehyung made a notable appearance at CELINE’s Été 2026 fashion show in Paris on October 5, 2025, immediately drawing the spotlight. For the main event, he wore a long brown coat paired with matching trousers, layered over a white shirt and a leopard-print tie.

This marked Taehyung’s second CELINE show since completing his military service in June 2025. His first post-enlistment runway appearance came in July at CELINE’s Printemps 2026 presentation in Paris, where he was seen alongside Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy. His latest outing created an even bigger wave online, generating more than two million mentions on X within hours.

In his recent trip to Paris, V was spotted in six distinct fashion looks. A day prior, on October 4, he stepped out in an all-black ensemble that fans quickly described as “vampire coded.” He wore a black turtleneck t-shirt along with a black trench coat and a golden brooch to complete the look.

As an ambassador for CELINE, BTS V was interviewed by numerous publications, including Vogue Korea. When asked which design from the show he liked the most, BTS V revealed that his favorite was a glittering, purple sequined mini dress showcased during the fashion show. He delightfully said that he would love to try wearing it someday, remarking that there was “no rule” that said he couldn’t.

Five out of the seven BTS members have been spotted at fashion shows in the past few days. With Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and now Taehyung representing their respective brands, fans were delighted to see their beloved stars showcasing their stylish looks.

Edited by Riya Peter
