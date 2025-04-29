"That's KING KOOK y'all"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to spend 100 weeks on Spotify global weekly artists chart

BTS' Jungkook has reached another historic achievement by becoming the first and only K-pop soloist to spend 100 weeks on the Spotify Global Weekly Artists Chart. An update page on X, @TheePopCore confirmed on April 28, 2025, and quickly sparked celebrations among fans around the world.

According to Spotify’s update for the week of April 18–24, Jungkook ranked #180 on the Global Top Artists chart. He climbed six positions from the previous week.

His highest peak on the chart remains at No. 5. Even more impressively, his solo track Seven also climbed six spots to #83 on the Spotify Global Daily Top Songs Chart. This shows his continuous presence even while serving in the military.

Jungkook released his solo debut album Golden in November 2023. Fans praised the K-pop star for his latest achievement despite being on military hiatus. They called him "King Kook" across social media platforms. An X user, @eeverlyynn, wrote:

"Oh! That's KING KOOK y'all."

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate another milestone in the idol's career. They sent their congratulations and expressed their pride.

"Congratulations, Jungkookie!!! You deserve this and more," an X user commented.

"Jungkoook making history again! His talent knows no bounds. So proud of him!," another user wrote.

"It's crazy he released his album in 2023 and he continues to break records in 2025 imagine how his next album will be oh jungkook you are the most successful kpop soloist you think you are," a netizen mentioned.

"Congratulations Jaykay!!!!!! So proud of you!," another person wrote.

Others also chimed in, calling him nicknames such as "King of K-pop" and more.

"Forever undisputed King of Kpop Congratulations," a fan remarked.

More about Jungkook’s solo achievements, Golden album success, and future plans

Jungkook’s solo career began with the release of Golden on November 3, 2023. The album consists of 11 tracks that were all performed in English. It featured major international collaborations like Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

Golden had set multiple records after its release. It became the best-selling solo K-pop album in South Korea with over 2.9 million copies sold. The album also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, making him one of the highest-charting Korean soloists in history. Recently, Golden crossed 517 million streams on Spotify.

The album also topped the charts in various countries and entered the top 10 in several other countries. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling over 210,000 equivalent album units in its first week in the United States.

The singer began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, with fellow BTS member Jimin. Both are expected to complete their service and be discharged on June 11, 2025.

Other members, RM, V, and Suga, are also expected to finish their service around the same time. There is also anticipation for BTS' full group reunion as fans wait for the group's comeback in 2026.

Jungkook is expected to resume his solo activities and also reunite with the rest of the BTS members after his discharge from military service in June 2025.

