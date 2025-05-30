“That’s so random”- Fans abuzz as American internet star Lil Tay shares sentiment toward BTS' Jungkook’s absence during enlistment

On May 30, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook were surprised when Lil Tay posted an unexpected tweet. The American-Canadian internet personality made the post from her official X account, @LilTaybepoppin, referring to BTS’ youngest member. For those unaware, the singer is currently serving in the South Korean military.
Notably, Lil Tay rose to fame in 2018 as a child influencer known for flaunting luxury items and calling herself the "youngest flexer of the century." After a brief but viral rise, she made headlines again in 2023 following a false death rumor. She later returned to the spotlight with her music and personal updates.
The post referencing the BTS member, though brief, sparked an instant wave of reactions across social platforms. It left fans both amused and curious.
“I miss Jungkook," she wrote.
Many fans of the K-pop idol did not expect a connection between Lil Tay and BTS. It led some to joke about the randomness of the statement. An X user, @slayykoo, wrote:
"That's so random."
Fans appreciated the shoutout and welcomed her to the fandom. Some even said that she was not the only one who missed him these days. A few pointed out that the wait would not be long as Jungkook is scheduled to be discharged on June 11.
"Me too. but he’s almost back home!! I hope you have a good day, lovely artist!" an X user remarked.
"Only got to miss him for less than 3 weeks thank god," another fan wrote.
"Trusted this queen since day 1 i always knew she had taste," an X user mentioned.
"Wait is over he’s coming back," a netizen added.
There were also playful reactions from fans who were caught off guard by the sudden expression of admiration. Some fans speculated whether she had been silently following BTS for a while.
"Lil tay AN ARMY?? Awesome," a fan commented.
"Wait how long have you been an army? I gotta know," an X user remarked.
"Sometimes I forget how big of a global superstar Jungkook is and end up trying to gatekeep him from everyone," another one said.
Jungkook’s military service, upcoming return to the spotlight, and more
Jungkook began his military service in December 2023 and is one of the final BTS members completing enlistment. He joined the army late last year alongside Jimin and has since served as a military cook. By March 2025, he was promoted to sergeant. His official discharge is set for June 11, 2025, marking the final stretch of his 18-month service.
With other members, RM and V, completing their duties on June 10, and Suga expected to follow on June 21, fans are gearing up for a long-awaited group reunion. From countdowns to special tribute events, the BTS fandom is making sure every member receives a warm welcome.
During his enlistment, Jungkook has not completely disappeared either. He surprised fans with a Weverse live, talked about his fitness routine, and expressed his love and support for the members and fans alike. He also dropped his debut solo album, GOLDEN, in November 2023, and premiered the documentary I Am Still during his time away.
Known for international hits like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You, Jungkook’s GOLDEN sold over 2.5 million copies. This made him the highest-selling solo K-pop act ever. With multiple U.S. collaborations and record-breaking chart runs, fans are eager to see what he will bring next after discharge.
With the days ticking down and Jungkook’s return almost here, the world is getting ready to welcome back not just a singer, but a group whose reunion feels closer than ever.