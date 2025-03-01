"THAT SHOULD BE MEE HOLDING YOUR HANDS" — Internet goes wild over BTS' j-hope's interaction with a fan at his HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul Day-1 concert

On February 28, BTS' j-hope kicked off the first show of his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The idol is set to hold a three-day inaugural concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, March 1, and March 2. Fans and netizens were thrilled to see what the idol had in store for them.

While the stage performances and setlist had already impressed many, excitement grew as more fan-taken clips surfaced online. One particular clip revealed that the K-pop idol went down the stage and near the audience barricade to interact with fans.

Just before performing his solo track, = (Equal Sign), the idol reached out and held a fan's hand. He held it for a few seconds before and after he started singing, then slowly let go and returned to the stage to continue his performance.

When this clip spread online, netizens couldn't help but swoon over the moment. Many fans expressed that they loved the interaction between the fan and j-hope, while others wished for a similar experience with the idol. One fan on X commented:

""THAT SHOULD BE MEE HOLDING YOUR HANDS""

"THE FACT HOBI HELD THEIR HANDS FOR SO LONG WHILE MAKING EYE CONTACT, THEY ARE SO STRONG I WOULD'VE PASSED OUT," said a fan on X

"girl, I hope you're fine bc if that was me I WOULD PROBABLY FAINT AT THAT MOMENT," added another fan

"I would be asking for his hand in marriage after that," commented a netizen

Several fans talked about the interaction between j-hope and the fan in the audience.

"once again, jealousy is a disease and i f*cking have it," stated a fan

"HES SO F*CKING CLOSE HOW DID THEY SURVIVE LIKEJSBDBNS," added an X user

"I MUST HAVE BEEN A PEASANT IN MY PAST LIVES CAUSE WHY WAS THIS NOT ME," said a netizen

"no but i did pass out a little and it wasn't even me," commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE

Following BTS' j-hope's discharge from mandatory military service in October 2024, the idol slowly began to return to the industry by attending events, holding livestreams, and appearing on talk shows. Soon after, the idol announced the commencement of his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

The idol's tour is set to kickstart on February 28, with a three-day inaugural show at the KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, till March 2. He is expected to make stops across 15 cities, especially in North America and Asia. The dates and venues of j-hope's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Meanwhile, the idol has also released a few tracks to add to his solo discography. On February 21, he released a single called LV BAG with Don Toliver, a track that was produced by Pharrell Williams. The track debuted at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2025 show in Paris.

Additionally, j-hope is set to release another single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, on March 7.

