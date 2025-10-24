  • home icon
  "The battery is 73%"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's Instagram update goes viral for hilarious reasons

"The battery is 73%"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's Instagram update goes viral for hilarious reasons

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 24, 2025 17:33 GMT
Taehyung posts new Instagram stories (Image via Weverse)
Taehyung posts new Instagram stories (Image via Weverse)

BTS’ Taehyung’s recent Instagram story is receiving a hilarious response from fans for his phone’s battery percentage. On October 24, 2025, V posted a screenshot of his fitness tracking app, which showed that he had run 8.34 kilometers.

However, eagle-eyed fans paid attention to the battery percentage in the screenshot. They were playfully surprised to see his battery percentage in double digits for the first time.

This is because every time V goes live on Weverse or when another member asks about his phone’s battery, he always has a single-digit percentage. As a result, fans found it amusing and took to social media, making it go viral that,

"The battery is 73%."
Some even started assuming that it is probably because he might be traveling abroad later. Fans playfully mocked him for having a fuller battery in his phone.

They also appreciated his fitness based on the fitness app statistics he had posted.

Taehyung's recent Instagram stories turn into a topic of discussion and unexpected hilarity online

On October 24, Taehyung of BTS posted two Instagram stories. One was the above-mentioned screenshot, and another was an evening streetlight photo.

However, fans noticed many other things in addition to the battery percentage. They noted and appreciated even the numbers of his run. He covered a distance of 8.34 km in 51 minutes and 2 seconds, burning 622 calories in the process.

His heart rate was recorded at 159 beats per minute, but what impressed fans the most was his average speed. He completed his run at an average pace of 6’07”, which is typically faster than the average running speed.

They also noticed the time as “6:13” in the screenshot and had started to wonder whether it was morning or evening. However, his second story confirmed it to be an evening run. He even captioned the first story as “I did well (right?)” and the second one as “that’s good.”

On the same day, Taehyung was announced to be the most influential act in South Korea. This report was shared by the HypeAuditor platform, which is a global influencer marketing platform.

HypeAuditor’s report suggested that he had secured the first spot in Korea and the fifth position globally. He achieved this with 8.7 authentic engagements, which made him the topmost influencer of the current time in his country.

Taehyung has attended only a couple of events in the past month, and based on just those, he was able to bring in such numbers. This showcased the impact he brought upon the brands as well as the audience in such a short period of time. Fans look forward to seeing more from him.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Edited by Somava
