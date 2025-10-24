"The battery is 73%"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's Instagram update goes viral for hilarious reasons

BTS’ Taehyung’s recent Instagram story is receiving a hilarious response from fans for his phone’s battery percentage. On October 24, 2025, V posted a screenshot of his fitness tracking app, which showed that he had run 8.34 kilometers.However, eagle-eyed fans paid attention to the battery percentage in the screenshot. They were playfully surprised to see his battery percentage in double digits for the first time.This is because every time V goes live on Weverse or when another member asks about his phone’s battery, he always has a single-digit percentage. As a result, fans found it amusing and took to social media, making it go viral that,&quot;The battery is 73%.&quot;an🌙 | slow @earthlovesmoonLINKThe battery is 73% 😆Some even started assuming that it is probably because he might be traveling abroad later. Fans playfully mocked him for having a fuller battery in his phone.no labels, just soo 🍝 @GyuphoriaaaaLINKtaehyung having 73% battery left is so funny to me like WOW THIS IS A RARE OCCURRENCEMollyKim 🐻 ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ 🍓 TAE CREW 🐯 @mollysrrLINK@Schnappyss I was wondering if it’s 6:13 in the evening or maybe morning? If he’s abt to be on an overseas trip soon (ahem..), would it somehow relate to the time he posted? Blah blah… 😅 In conclusion, I think too much!😂🤣cy ⁷ | 📚🤯 @likebyeolLINKA 6:07 pace for 8km is insane 😭They also appreciated his fitness based on the fitness app statistics he had posted.SnowFlower with FRI(END)Sⓥ 🎄 (fan account) @snowflower1052LINKTaehyung’s phone battery is 73% for once 🤣 not single digitVisMyWinterKing @123tweekaLINKHe’s preparing to travel 👀👀CharlotteKing @Jennife00969662LINKI was hoping he was boarding a plane😭😭Taehyung's recent Instagram stories turn into a topic of discussion and unexpected hilarity onlineOn October 24, Taehyung of BTS posted two Instagram stories. One was the above-mentioned screenshot, and another was an evening streetlight photo.However, fans noticed many other things in addition to the battery percentage. They noted and appreciated even the numbers of his run. He covered a distance of 8.34 km in 51 minutes and 2 seconds, burning 622 calories in the process.His heart rate was recorded at 159 beats per minute, but what impressed fans the most was his average speed. He completed his run at an average pace of 6’07”, which is typically faster than the average running speed.They also noticed the time as “6:13” in the screenshot and had started to wonder whether it was morning or evening. However, his second story confirmed it to be an evening run. He even captioned the first story as “I did well (right?)” and the second one as “that’s good.”On the same day, Taehyung was announced to be the most influential act in South Korea. This report was shared by the HypeAuditor platform, which is a global influencer marketing platform.HypeAuditor’s report suggested that he had secured the first spot in Korea and the fifth position globally. He achieved this with 8.7 authentic engagements, which made him the topmost influencer of the current time in his country.Taehyung has attended only a couple of events in the past month, and based on just those, he was able to bring in such numbers. This showcased the impact he brought upon the brands as well as the audience in such a short period of time. Fans look forward to seeing more from him.