"The BTS erasure is crazy offending"— ARMYs angered following Simon Cowell's comment on the lack of a successful boy band after One Direction

On Wednesday, June 5, during an interview with Rolling Stones, Simon Cowell commented on the success of One Direction, an English-Irish boy band he created in 2010 through the reality survival show, X Factor. During the interview, he stated that it's important for every generation to have at least one successful group or band.

He explained that the focus on solo artists limits the search and success of group artists. Additionally, he expressed that there hasn't been a successful boy band since One Direction, which was created almost 14 years ago.

“Every generation deserves a megastar boyband and I don’t think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years," Cowell explained.

However, when this Rolling Stones interview landed on the internet, netizens were not happy about the same, especially the fans of the K-pop boy group, BTS.

BTS, a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in 2013, has been one of the most successful boy bands in the last few years, with several achievements and global-level achievements up its sleeve. Therefore, netizens were angered at Simon Cowell's lack of recognition or realization of the success and popularity the group has achieved in the industry.

Here's what BTS fans, known popularly as ARMYs, shared about the same:

"They just love to act like BTS and their impact doesn’t exist," said a fan on X

"It’s giving racism because how are you gonna ignore BTS," added another fan

"LMAO what a loser you only wish you had a UK BTS in your career," said another X user

More netizens commented on how unfair it is for Simon Cowell not to talk about BTS under the topic of successful boy bands.

"Its okay we will remind you who are more successful that One Direction. And they have completed 11 years in the industry making amazing music, spreading the message of love and happiness," said a fan on X

"The BTS erasure, simply because they're poc and sing primarily in korean, is insane... what alternate reality is this dude living in????" added another fan

"Sure, let's just erase the impact of BTS, who is the biggest boy band in the world right now," added another X user

Simon Cowell comments on the lack of a successful boy band after the peak of One Direction

Simon Cowell, a popular English television personality and entrepreneur, disappointed and angered netizens with his alleged disrespect and failure to recognize the world's most successful boy band, BTS, during an interview with Rolling Stone.

Alongside stating how no other band has rivaled the success of One Direction, Cowell revealed his plans to host auditions for the next big band.

"There’s always a high degree of risk, and I genuinely have no idea what’s going to happen! We might uncover an incredible group; we might not get there... What if no one shows up to auditions? That could be awkward. There is no guaranteed path to success – anything can happen, but that’s what’s exciting for me, and that’s why I’m doing this," he elaborated.

ARMYs and K-pop fans, in general, called him out for his alleged Western-centric perspective on the music industry.

While netizens did agree that One Direction was extremely successful during their active participation in the industry, they also called out Simon Cowell for not recognizing the success of artists outside the Western boundaries. This includes the likes of what BTS and other K-pop artists have achieved.