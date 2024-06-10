On June 10, 2024, the Korean entertainment channel tvN uploaded a YouTube video featuring the cast of the hit K-drama series Lovely Runner. The video, released after the drama's successful completion last week, shows the cast with happy faces as they discuss various questions and behind-the-scenes details.

The 11-minute and 33-second video includes Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung Hyub holding tvN plushies, beaming from the show's success.

The title of the YouTube video, when translated from Korean, reads:

"From behind-the-scenes stories of actors filming to their own characters and letters to Su-beom! Really last greeting."

Subeom (수범) is a word derived from SolSeonSubeom (솔선수범), which, according to the National Institute of the Korean Language’s Standard Dictionary, means "Leading by Example."

The ship name created by fans for the couple (Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae) is known as SolSeon, which eventually led to the fandom name Subeom. Given the show's surging popularity, many viewers who have enjoyed the show call themselves Subeoms.

The cast of Lovely Runner gets candid in the latest YouTube upload by tvN drama

The cast of Lovely Runner answered all the questions candidly, having fun. Since the translations are still not available on the original video, an X user, @kdramasverse, translated the interview on their account.

One question required Byeon Woo-seok to choose the age of Sunjae he liked the most—19, 20, or 34. The Lovely Runner star said that he liked all three ages of Sunjae equally, as they were all essential parts of his character. The same applied to Sol, as he said he found it difficult to choose just one age.

When asked about Sunjae’s (Byeon Woo-seok's character) most memorable moment, the actor mentioned the part when he went into the water on a very cold day. That memory from Lovely Runner's shoot stood out to him the most, especially the river scene.

"We went into the water on a very cold day, that's a memory I will never forget. We get asked this question a lot & the first thing I remember is the river scene," he said.

Another question focused on their favorite ending scenes where Kim Hye-yoon, who plays the lead character Im Sol in Lovely Runner, found it hard to choose as she was often shocked by the endings of each episode. However, she selected the moment when it was revealed that Sunjae had always liked Sol from the start.

Hye-yoon admitted that even though she knew Sunjae liked Sol, rewatching the scene still shocked her.

"To be honest I could not help but be shocked with all the endings (of each ep) but if i were to pick the most memorable ending scene, it'll be that Sunjae always liked Sol from the start!," she said.

In their farewell statements to their Lovely Runner characters, Byeon Woo-seok reminisced about the 10 months of filming and 2 months of airing, describing the experience as beautiful and happy. He expressed his gratitude and said he would rewatch the show whenever he missed his character, Sunjae.

Kim Hye-yoon wished her character, Sol, a joyful and fulfilling life with more reasons to smile. Song Geon-hee thanked his character for his hard work and perseverance. Lee Seung-hyub hoped his character, In Hyuk, would remain a good person, stay close to friends, support Sol and Sunjae, and grow as an artist, pledging to work hard himself.

The tvN rom-com drama Lovely Runner follows the story of a fangirl, Im Sol, and her favorite idol, Ryu Sun-jae, who fall in love, surpassing the limits of time.