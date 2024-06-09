"This is the kiss scene with the most NGs"— 'Lovely Runner' star Byeon Woo-seok gets candid with fans about the kissing scenes in the series

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, the South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok held his first Asia fan meeting, SUMMER LETTER, in Taipei, Taiwan. The actor, who gained widespread popularity from the recently concluded TvN time travel drama Lovely Runner, engaged with fans and answered their questions candidly.

Fans were particularly excited when he discussed the kissing scenes in the drama with lead actress Kim Hye-yoon.

An X user, @thekennyverse, translated Byeon Woo-seok's response when asked about the kiss scene, particularly in episode 8. Byeon Woo-seok explained that even though it was acting, the scene was exciting because it involved grownup characters where Ryu Sun-jae (his character in the series) finally understood Sol's (Kim Hye-hoon's character) feelings. He answered,

"Anyway, even though it was acting, it was exciting because in that scene, we were grownups and I finally knew Sol's feelings."

Woo-seok described how the moment was emotionally intense, mentioning how he ran up the stairs to kiss Im Sol, driven by overwhelming emotions. The scene was challenging but also heartwarming as the characters finally got close and shared a kiss.

He also mentioned that that particular kiss scene in episode 8 had the most NGs (no good takes), and they had to shoot several versions ranging from lighter to more aggressive interpretations. He stated,

"This is the kiss scene with the most NGs. At that time we took several versions of the shoot, from the lighter ones to the more aggressive ones."

Byeon Woo-seok's Asia fan meeting in Taiwan highlights, tour schedule and more

Following the actor's rising popularity in the K-drama series, Byeon Woo-seok's fanbase has grown significantly, leading to a successful first fan meeting. He embarked on his fan meeting tour, titled SUMMER LETTER, starting in June 2024.

The tour kicked off on June 8 in Taipei, Taiwan, at the NTU Sports Center 1F. The tour will continue across Asia, visiting Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, and concluding in South Korea.

During the event in Taiwan, Byeon Woo-seok donned several costumes gifted by fans. As the first day of the SUMMER LETTER Asia fan meeting tour concluded, Byeon Woo-seok was visibly emotional, overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm of his fans.

Byeon Woo-seok also performed an OST from the K-drama series, Lovely Runner, sung by the fictional boy band ECLIPSE, along with a few other tracks from the series' OST list.

The schedule for the Asia Fan Meeting ‘SUMMER LETTER’ 2024 is as follows:

June 8, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan (NTU Sports Center 1F)

June 14-15, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand (KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre)

June 22, 2024 – Manila, Philippines (New Frontier Theater)

June 28, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia (The Kasablanka Hall)

June 30, 2024 – Singapore (Singapore Expo Hall 3A)

July 6-7, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea (Jangchung Gymnasium)

Lovely Runner tells the story of Ryu Seon-jae, a popular idol who ends his life, and Im Sol, his biggest fan, who mysteriously finds herself transported back to their high school days. Determined to protect him, she embarks on a journey that leads to a fantasy romance where they finally reunite. The drama is currently available for streaming on Viu and Viki.