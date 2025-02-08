"The creative director should be given a raise" - Fans react to Ju Ji-hoon's magazine photoshoot with Blood Free co-star despite having eye infection

South Korean actor Ju Ji-hoon is going viral for his 2024 Vogue Korea photoshoot with Blood Free co-star Han Hyo-joo, where he had an eye infection. Ju Ji-hoon has been garnering attention following his performance as Baek Kang-hyuk in the Netflix medical drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, released on January 24, 2025.

In light of his popularity, fans revisited his pictorial with Vogue Korea, released in April 2024. According to the magazine, the Light Shop actor had an eye infection on the day of the shoot. However, he still made it to the site, showcasing his commitment. As the photos went viral, new fans learned that one of his eyes was completely hidden throughout the shoot.

Fans were impressed with how the outcome appeared perfect, and they did not notice the eye until others pointed it out. Furthermore, they also praised the visual chemistry shown by Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo. A fan wrote on X:

"The creative director should be given a raise."

"Now that I found out that Jihoon had a bad eye and that's why all the poses were strategically designed to hide at least one of his eyes, I can't stop laughing," a fan added (translated by Google).

"Their side profiles doing all the work that day," a user wrote.

Fans acknowledged the efforts to hide Ju Ji-hoon's eye while still enhancing the photo shoot with other facial features.

"The fact he had an eye infection on the photoshoot day," a user commented.

"If only juji has no allergy that day but yeah still hot," a fan wrote.

"The way they had all sorts of tactics to cover his eyes for this photoshoot cause he had an eye infection that day," a netizen said.

Fans who loved Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo's chemistry demanded another drama featuring the duo.

"Watched it for my queen and ended up falling for ju ji hoon," a user stated.

"I need them in a new series with a happy ending ASAP," a fan wrote.

"And we got more skinship in this photoshoot rather than in the drama," a netizen commented.

Ju Ji-hoon starrer The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call dictates Netflix's Global Non-English TV Shows category

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, starring Ju Ji-hoon, topped the global non-English TV shows category of Netflix on February 5, 2025. According to the Netflix Tudum site, the drama achieved 11.9 million views. Furthermore, it achieved a total of 82.7 million viewing hours.

The drama is based on the webtoon named Trauma Center: Golden Hour, penned by authors Hansanleega and Hongbichira. The Netflix series is written by Choi Tae-kang and helmed by director Lee Do-yeon. The drama follows the story of Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk, depicted by Ju Ji-hoon, a war veteran surgeon appointed as the team leader of a trauma department at a university hospital.

Baek Kang-hyuk has a rigid personality and possesses high medical skills. His goal is to save the lives of patients without missing the golden hour while working at the underfunded and neglected traumatology department. Previously, in 2024, Ju Ji-hoon starred in the Disney+ series Blood Free alongside Han Hyo-joo. On February 6, 2025, the drama reentered Netflix's top ten trending dramas list, as fans tuned into his previous dramas following The Trauma Code's Success.

In Blood Free, Ju Ji-hoon played the role of Woo Chae-won, a former soldier and naval graduate who became the bodyguard of BF Group CEO & founder Yun Ja-yu (played by Han Hyo-joo). BF Group generates artificial blood-free meat after humans have consumed animal meat for millions of years. Yun Ja-yu's actions and path behind the business start to come under suspicion of people who work at the company as well as outside of it.

Meanwhile, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is available on Netflix, while viewers may catch Blood Free on Disney+.

