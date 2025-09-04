"The crossover we never knew we needed"- Internet in a frenzy over Novak Djokovic's 'Soda Pop' birthday tribute to daughter at the US Open

On September 2, 2025, Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal win at the 2025 US Open wasn’t the only thing that caught people's attention. After winning against Taylor Fritz in four sets (6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4), the Serbian tennis legend surprised fans by performing a short dance routine from K-pop Demon Hunters’ viral hit Soda Pop.The 24-time Grand Slam winner explained that it was a birthday gift for his daughter, Tara. He said that she turned eight on the same day. Novak Djokovic further said the choreography was taught to him at home by his eight-year-old daughter and joked that she would be the one rating his performance the next day.Novak Djokovic said,&quot;It's my daughter's birthday, so this is a big present for her. Actually, the dance in the end, she's going to rate me tomorrow, how was the dance, because she told me how to dance. It's KPop Demon Hunters and 'Soda Pop' is the name of the song,&quot;He admitted he hadn’t known about the Netflix sensation until his daughter introduced him to it a few months ago, and they had been practicing different routines together as a family.The gesture instantly went viral. The clips circulated all across social media platforms. Fans of both tennis and K-pop filled the internet with their reactions. An X user, @Nora_Belle5, wrote,&quot;The crossover we never knew we needed!!&quot;Lil Miss Idemooo❤️ @Nora_Belle5LINK@netflix The crossover we never knew we needed!! 🎶🎾Some praised Novak Djokovic for being a playful father, while others were amused to see a tennis star channel the Saja Boys' dance moves on the court. The official Netflix account even reposted the clip. Netizens were in awe of the movie's impact.XLR8 @OoXLR8oOLINKIt's been legit for a while but for anyone who doesn't get it, KPop Demon Hunters is a cultural earthquake. It's everywhere in the best way 😭.∞ michelle ∞ @randomheartLINKnever ever ever did i think i would see djokovic dancing soda pop but here we are 😭 kpop demon hunters really taking over the world.MJ @mj_alwayssLINKNovak Djokovic KNOWS ABOUT KPOP DEMON HUNTERS AND SODA POP ???? 😭😭😭 That movie is truly EVERYWHERE.Aten Brown @aditya_A17LINK@usopen What a pretty surprise to her daughterOthers commented on how wholesome it was that the champion chose to celebrate in such a lighthearted way.✦✦✦✦ @JANNlKSLINKnovak dancing to soda pop from the kpop demon hunters movie was not on my 2025 bingo cardز @rhaenyrcsLINKomg this movie’s impact is crazyMika (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ | SKTS &amp;amp; TwYr in Pinned Thread @_mika60_LINKNOVAK DJOKOVIC JUST DID THE SODA POP SHIMMY AND SHOUTED OUT KPOP DEMON HUNTERS/SODA POP IN HIS POST-MATCH INTERVIEW????? HELPPPPPPPMore on Novak Djokovic's US Open run and K-pop Demon Hunters' global successDjokovic’s win on September 2 also secured him a spot in the semifinals against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on September 5. This marks his 53rd career Grand Slam semifinal appearance. At 38 years old, the Serbian continues to prove his dominance. The latest match against Fritz showcased his resilience despite a challenging third set.The crossover moment highlighted the global craze for K-pop Demon Hunters, the Netflix animated musical that premiered in June 2025. With fictional groups like HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, the movie has broken multiple streaming and chart records. The film became Netflix’s most-watched film to date with over 236 million views. Songs like Golden and Soda Pop are dominating global charts.Kpop Charts @kchartsmasterLINKThe 'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack now has 5 songs charting in the top 10 of the Spotify Global chart. #1 Golden – 7.9M #4 Your Idol – 4.4M #5 Soda Pop – 4.3M #7 How It's Done – 3.7M #10 What It Sounds Like – 3.3MNovak Djokovic’s playful nod adds to the film’s growing cultural footprint. This just showed how far its influence has spread beyond K-pop circles. From animated soundtracks topping the Billboard charts to cosplay trends sweeping social media, the movie has become a pop culture phenomenon.Fans now await Novak Djokovic’s next match against Alcaraz.