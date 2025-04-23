"The demands will be sky high" — ARMYs discuss the impact of BTS reunion and comeback world tour after j-hope drew 74K attendees in his solo concert

On April 23, 2025, the media account @TheePopCore reported the anticipated surge in BTS' world tour reunion after j-hope's solo concerts reported double sold-out arenas.

As the world awaits the highly anticipated reunion of global K-pop sensation BTS, ARMYs reflected on the monumental impact of j-hope's solo endeavors, particularly his recent Hope on the Stage tour, which drew an impressive 74,000 attendees at a single concert.

The group's hiatus, initiated in 2022 to fulfill South Korea's mandatory military service requirements, is nearing its end. With members like Jin and j-hope already discharged, the remaining five members are expected to complete their service by June 2025.

This timeline aligns with speculations about a grand reunion, potentially commemorating the 10th anniversary of their The Most Beautiful Moment in Life EP series. ARMY's enthusiasm remains undiminished as they are certain that the group will announce a world tour in 2026.

One fan wrote that the demands to grab a ticket for the group's comeback world tour will be "sky high."

"Remember one time Jin said BTS had the most attendees like 63k Or 60 some thousand and that is what only he remembers the exact other noted shows must be more so imagine what numbers that OT7 reunion concerts will pull gosh the demands will be sky high."

Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions about potential tour dates, setlists, and how difficult it will be to get a ticket to any of the group's concerts.

"I'm terrified about when it's time to buy tickets for their show. I've been saving money for 2 years so I can travel to any country where they're performing. Even if they come to my country, which is Brazil, I know it'll be almost impossible to get a ticket," a fan wrote.

"No one is ready for the reunion of the @BTS_twt, in the mean time lets continu our support for all 7 with j-hope's tour and jin's upcoming album and tour, and not forget the beautiful discography that the members gave us before their enlistment," another fan wrote.

"Winning a lottery is higher chance then getting BTS tickets to be honest," another fan added.

Several ARMYs highlighted that even during BTS' Love Yourself world tour in 2019 and the Permission To Dance tour in 2022, it was a virtual mayhem to get the tickets. Furthermore, j-hope's solo world concert queues went beyond 300,000.

"There was never a shortage of demand. Demand for BTS tickets have been monumental since forever. ARMY is just honestly scared to not be able to grab one of these tickets," a fan commented.

"All I know is THEY WILL CREATE ANOTHER HISTORY," another fan added.

"15 wembley dates at the start of the tour, then coming back for another 6-8 shows at the end and many of us will still be unable to get those tickets oh lord," another fan remarked.

BTS' previously sold-out world tour shows and j-hope's ongoing solo tour success

BTS' world tours have consistently showcased the group's immense global appeal. During their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, tickets for major venues like Wembley Stadium in London, which seats 90,000, sold out in just 90 minutes, as per a Forbes report dated March 2, 2019.

Similarly, their North American and European dates were completely sold out within minutes, prompting the addition of new shows to accommodate fans.

In 2022, the group's free concert in Busan, held to support the city's bid for the 2030 World Expo, saw 100,000 tickets claimed in just 15 minutes. The overwhelming demand caused server crashes, with reports indicating that the tickets were effectively gone in under a minute.

Currently, j-hope's solo tour, Hope on the Street, performances in the U.S. were met with sold-out arenas. People News reported on March 21, 2025, that the show at Chicago's Allstate Arena saw approximately 18,000 fans.

j-hope's solo concert in Los Angeles's BMO Stadium added an extra 24,000 seats due to fan demand. The stadium's capacity is only 22,000. On April 20, 2025, Japan's Saitama show also added extra seats beyond its original 37 capacity and attracted a total of 74,000 audience members.

Meanwhile, fans can check Ticketmaster to get details for j-hope's ongoing solo world tour. His bandmate Jin is also going to leave for his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting on June 28, 2025, at Goyang Auxiliary Arena.

