  "The face of Korea" - Fans crown BTS' Taehyung as he takes over South Korea's holiday season with Snow Peak Apparel billboards

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 03, 2025 14:04 GMT
Snow Peak introduces new campaign with V (Images via Instagram and Twitter/Snow Peak)
BTS' Taehyung is dominating the holiday season in South Korea as part of his partnership with Snow Peak Apparel. On October 3, 2025, the brand shared photos on Instagram of numerous locations where billboards, posters, and other promotional content featuring V have been displayed. V, who was recently announced as Snow Peak's brand ambassador, is the centerpiece of their campaigns.

The images show his advertisements displayed on roads, highways, malls, bridges, and even airports. With the currently ongoing long weekend in Korea for the Chuseok holidays, airports are expected to be especially crowded, increasing the likelihood that even more people will come across ads featuring Taehyung.

Fans are celebrating the idol's takeover of the holiday season. They are also praising BTS' V for his consistent ability to select brands that align well with him, while also contributing to the brand’s immediate growth.

One fan on X called him:

"The face of Korea."
BTS’ Taehyung is receiving multifold praise from fans worldwide.

Fans are also praising Snow Peak for picking the right time to introduce a new advertising campaign.

Taehyung was announced as outdoor brand Snow Peak's ambassador in August 2025

On August 21, 2025, Snow Peak Apparel officially announced BTS’ Taehyung as the new global brand ambassador for its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The reveal came through a teaser video titled “He is coming!” which featured the singer in nature-inspired settings such as forests and grassy fields, aligning with the brand’s outdoor lifestyle aesthetic.

Alongside the teaser, three official photos of V dressed in a black puffer jacket were shared on Snow Peak’s social media platforms. The campaign sparked an overwhelming response, as expected by the fans. Snow Peak Apparel’s website temporarily crashed due to a surge in global traffic, as fans flocked online to view the newly unveiled content.

Revealing about the appointment, a brand spokesperson explained that V was chosen because of his "understated charisma, profound gaze, and quiet yet powerful presence.”

About the brand, Snow Peak

Snow Peak, founded in 1958 in Japan, originally specialized in forging metal tools for mountain climbers. Over the decades, it has expanded into high-end outdoor gear, cookware, tents, lighting, and premium apparel. Industry watchers predict Snow Peak’s statistics will see a significant boost following the above-mentioned campaign featuring Taehyung.

Meanwhile, V has been keeping a relatively low profile, focusing on fitness alongside fellow BTS members RM and Jungkook. Fans are enjoying a rare glimpse of their beloved idols outside of music as BTS continues to prepare for their comeback in 2026.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Edited by Riya Peter
