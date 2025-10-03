“The face of Korea” - Fans crown BTS’ Taehyung as he takes over South Korea’s holiday season with Snow Peak Apparel billboards

BTS' Taehyung is dominating the holiday season in South Korea as part of his partnership with Snow Peak Apparel. On October 3, 2025, the brand shared photos on Instagram of numerous locations where billboards, posters, and other promotional content featuring V have been displayed. V, who was recently announced as Snow Peak's brand ambassador, is the centerpiece of their campaigns.The images show his advertisements displayed on roads, highways, malls, bridges, and even airports. With the currently ongoing long weekend in Korea for the Chuseok holidays, airports are expected to be especially crowded, increasing the likelihood that even more people will come across ads featuring Taehyung.Fans are celebrating the idol's takeover of the holiday season. They are also praising BTS' V for his consistent ability to select brands that align well with him, while also contributing to the brand’s immediate growth.One fan on X called him:&quot;The face of Korea.&quot;Vsoethereal @VsoetherealLINKDamn! Taehyung is literally the face of Korea. All his brands flaunt him so hard! #VxSnowpeakApparelBTS’ Taehyung is receiving multifold praise from fans worldwide.Nic ᴷᵀᴴ ~ SLAYOVER 📀 ꪜ 🐯 @StageGeniusVLINKI am truly in awe of Taehyung's ability to select the perfect brands. He doesn’t just promote them...he grows their profits, expands their reach, and pushes them onto the global stage (e.g. Compose). At the same time, they promote him. His face is everywhere!! 🔥📷 💜Taehyung India FB | •◡• @Taehyung_india_LINKOMG, huge huge Taehyung billboard ads all over South Korea. Snowpeak_outdoor going all out with Taehyung, shared so many insta stories. They know he is the main character !! 📍https://t.co/BAIiZeXCi2 📍https://t.co/nAMpYJqH1w Go check out, there are more stories posted 🎉낭만태형 | ✌🏼❄️ᴡinter ahead Ⓥ🌬️ @Romantic_TaeLINKThe scale is incredible!!! I heard that the airports in Korea are packed with people traveling during the long holiday, so countless travelers will end up seeing Taehyung’s ad. #TaehyungxSnowPeak #VxSnowPeakApparelFans are also praising Snow Peak for picking the right time to introduce a new advertising campaign.Daniela 🐰🐻🦇🥷💺✈️ @Daniela78068905LINKWhat an awesome campaign!! ❄️ SNOW PEAK AMBASSADOR V V FACE OF SNOW PEAK APPAREL #TaehyungxSnowPeaktaehyꪜng @HourlytaehyungiLINKSnow peak proudly blasting their brand ambassador everywhere in SK! They put taehyung everywhere!Ballsdeep🤬 @Linda1160NorrLINKThat's a lot of billboards 😱🤗Taehyung was announced as outdoor brand Snow Peak's ambassador in August 2025On August 21, 2025, Snow Peak Apparel officially announced BTS’ Taehyung as the new global brand ambassador for its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The reveal came through a teaser video titled “He is coming!” which featured the singer in nature-inspired settings such as forests and grassy fields, aligning with the brand’s outdoor lifestyle aesthetic.Alongside the teaser, three official photos of V dressed in a black puffer jacket were shared on Snow Peak’s social media platforms. The campaign sparked an overwhelming response, as expected by the fans. Snow Peak Apparel’s website temporarily crashed due to a surge in global traffic, as fans flocked online to view the newly unveiled content.Revealing about the appointment, a brand spokesperson explained that V was chosen because of his &quot;understated charisma, profound gaze, and quiet yet powerful presence.”About the brand, Snow PeakSnow Peak, founded in 1958 in Japan, originally specialized in forging metal tools for mountain climbers. Over the decades, it has expanded into high-end outdoor gear, cookware, tents, lighting, and premium apparel. Industry watchers predict Snow Peak’s statistics will see a significant boost following the above-mentioned campaign featuring Taehyung.Meanwhile, V has been keeping a relatively low profile, focusing on fitness alongside fellow BTS members RM and Jungkook. Fans are enjoying a rare glimpse of their beloved idols outside of music as BTS continues to prepare for their comeback in 2026.