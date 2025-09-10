  • home icon
  • “The first one was better” - Fans react after TVING unveils new poster for Kim Yoo-jung's 'Dear X' following plagiarism controversy

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 10, 2025 09:32 GMT
Dear X poster (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)
The upcoming TVING drama Dear X, featuring Kim Yoo-jung, has drawn attention after its first poster faced plagiarism claims. The image, showing the title in crimson on a pale background with just a pair of eyes visible, caught online viewers’ eyes for its strong likeness to the 2018 Chinese film The Devotion of Suspect X.

Though the show is an original story, the similarity sparked quick discussion. The poster premiered on September 8, 2025, and reactions spread fast. By the following day, TVING confirmed the overlap, telling Xports News,

"In the case of the 'Dear X' launching poster, we belatedly recognized the similarity to certain references, so we immediately stopped using it and decided not to use it in the future."
The video streaming platform added,

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by not being able to carefully examine the production process. We will be careful to prevent similar incidents from recurring through a thorough inspection process."

Regarding the recently released poster, many have voiced letdown, with several stating that the original one was better.

Some fans remarked that they "loved" the first poster, describing the plagiarism controversy as "annoying." Others felt that the second poster appeared "awkward."

Meanwhile, others have responded positively, describing the new poster as "stunning" and saying it gives them "chills." Some even pointed out a subtle detail that Kim Young-dae's arms wrapped around Kim Yoo-jung form an 'X', tying into the show's title.

More about Kim Yoo-jung's Dear X

Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae in Dear X (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)
Set to premiere on November 6, 2025, Dear X follows Baek Ah-ain (played by Kim Yoo-jung), a celebrated actress hiding a ruthless side under her refined exterior. Standing by her side is Yoon Jun-seo (Kim Young-dae), a man who bears extreme adversity to protect her.

Kim's character has antisocial personality disorder. She punishes those who cross her and controls the people around her to get her way. The K-drama is adapted from VANZIUN’s popular Naver Webtoon, which concluded in 2021 with 62 installments. It is being produced by Monster Union and Siwoo Company, with screenwriter Choi Ja-won and director Lee Eung-bok attached to the project.

Lee is known for major dramas like Sweet Home, Dream High, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God). Filming was set for the second half of 2024, spanning twelve episodes.

On the other front, online fans have responded with enthusiasm, praising Kim Yoo-jung as a perfect choice for the role of Baek Ah-jin.

Shreya Jha

