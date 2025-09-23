"The last thing i wanted"- Internet divided as HYBE India officially launches in Mumbai, marking BTS agency's fifth overseas HQ

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 23, 2025 07:11 GMT
BTS
BTS's Management HYBE Acquires Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings (Image via Getty)

On September 23, 2025, The Chosun Daily reported that HYBE officially launched HYBE India Entertainment Private Limited in Mumbai. This marks the company’s fifth overseas headquarters, following Japan, the United States, Latin America, and China.

The new branch will act as a hub for discovering and training artists, while also supporting the activities of existing groups like BTS, TXT, and others in the country. The company explained that India’s vast population and music market heavily influenced the decision. With nearly 185 million music streaming users, India ranks as the world's second-largest music streaming market.

The BTS label emphasized that Mumbai is the ideal location for expansion due to its status as the country’s entertainment capital, home to Bollywood and a thriving youth-driven music scene. Through its Indian subsidiary, the agency plans to conduct local auditions and develop training programs tailored to Indian talent. They will also incorporate these talents into their global content network.

The mission, “Where voices of India become global stories,” emphasizes its aim to introduce local stars capable of representing India on an international platform. According to The Chosun Daily, the label stated,

"Mumbai, India, is a cultural and entertainment hub that concentrates the Bollywood film industry, modern art, and various performing arts. The establishment of the Indian subsidiary is part of our 'multi-home, multi-genre' strategy, which aims to lead local markets by developing businesses tailored to each region's culture and characteristics."
The announcement, however, received mixed opinions online. Some were excited about the news and new opportunities, while others wanted something different. An X user, @Tae_Niagrapop95, wrote,

Some fans were thrilled about the possibility of more concerts, merchandise, and easier access to artists under the label.

Others expressed concerns, saying it was unnecessary or even a distraction. Some also warned about the difficulty of competing with Bollywood and local giants like T-Series.

HYBE’s multi-home strategy and India’s rising K-pop presence

The launch of HYBE India is part of the company’s long-term “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy. The initiative is led by Chairman Bang Si-hyuk. The approach emphasizes adapting the company's production system to local cultures. It also includes developing artists who can perform on both regional and global stages.

Mumbai’s selection is viewed as strategic because it offers proximity to India’s growing entertainment sector and diverse artistic industries.

India’s potential as a K-pop market has become clear in recent years. According to Star News Korea, a report by the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange revealed that K-pop music streaming in India increased by 362% between 2018 and 2023.

With smartphone use and streaming access rapidly growing, the music giant sees India as a natural step in its global expansion. The company’s success in other regions, such as the US with girl group KATSEYE, demonstrates how local branches can create new stars and boost global fan engagement.

Besides nurturing homegrown talent, the Indian subsidiary of the label is also expected to help existing HYBE artists engage more closely with fans in South Asia.

Edited by Shreya Das
