“THE MAIN EVENT”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook powers 30% of Calvin Klein’s NYFW EMV, worth $7.44M without posting on his own accounts

BTS' Jungkook emerged as a leading figure at New York Fashion Week, driving $7.44 million in earned media value for Calvin Klein. The update, shared on September 20 by analytics group Insights KARLA OTTO via LinkedIn, confirmed his share made up 30 percent of the brand’s $25 million total.

Notably, the BTS member did not make any posts on his personal social media accounts. Insights underlined that this was the biggest EMV number linked to any individual during the fashion week.

Mentions of Jungkook outpaced other celebrities at the event, securing him the highest contribution overall. Since signing with Calvin Klein in 2023, his influence has helped the brand gain wider visibility across markets. Now, fans are reacting to the milestone, with one X user stating,

"JUNGKOOK THE MAIN EVENT."

mel ⁷✦ . ⁺ ⟭⟬𝖤 𝖠𝖱𝖤 𝖡⟬⟭𝖢𝖪💜 @_mel34000 JUNGKOOK THE MAIN EVENT

Fans are noting the K-pop idol's continued "impact" despite limited online presence. Phrases like “star power” and "main character” highlight how his presence is strongly felt by the netizens.

JAEKAY @jeonisdarling No one is touching him in this lifetime without even trying his impacts spread like wildfire

InnerChildLove⁷ @Heartof_Bts the effect he has is crazy :>

🌺 Mil Joy 🌺 ᴶᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏ @miljoy20 Now this is what you call star power! Man is the main character of the show. He did that!!

Some people find it "funny" that the 28-year-old isn’t active anywhere online, yet he still manages to generate attention.

haru @haru_msn The funny thing is he is not active anywhere

Zara @Zara76413034 The funny part is that he is not active on social media at the moment 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🫵🏽

Aubrey Pan @lovelypisces0 Exactly only Jungkooks impact can pull this massive nos without him promoting himself on social media.

BTS' Jungkook stunned crowd at the Cavin Klein show in New York Fashion Week

BTS' Jungkook at New York Fashion Week for the Calvin Klein Collection showcase (Image via Getty)

Jungkook of BTS' presence in New York’s East Village on September 12 drew crowds of fans and photographers outside the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2026 show. The runway, designed by Veronica Leoni, took place at the Brant Foundation at 421 East 6th Street at noon.

High-profile attendees included Anna Wintour, Rosalia, Lily Collins, Solange, and Naomi Watts. ARMY lined the streets hours ahead, holding photocards, magazines, and BTS merchandise. Screams went up when Jungkook’s bodyguard, Lee Jusang (known as Mr. Lee) arrived, signaling the SEVEN singer was near.

Jungkook entered in a taupe oversized suit, accessorized with silver piercings and a necklace. Soon, his arrival went viral, trending worldwide under #JungKookxCalvinKlein.

The event marked the South Korean artist's first appearance since his discharge from the military in June. Later, for the after-party, Jungkook switched to an all-black monochrome look, including a full‑length black trench coat. He accessorized with several earrings and a lip piercing.

In other news, Jungkook is going viral when a new gym photo of him with his bandmates V and RM surfaced online. The image, shared by trainer Ma Seon-ho, showed the three idols together. Previously, Ma uploaded a gym selfie with Jungkook in Los Angeles in July. The photo revealed his multicolored chest tattoo. The same month, Kim Jong Kook’s YouTube channel featured a video where Ma stated that Jungkook had bulked up significantly.

