The Nice Guy: When will episodes 3-4 release and what to expect

The Nice Guy premiered on JTBC on July 18, 2025, with the release of the 1st and 2nd episodes. The double launch introduced viewers to a loving crime-romance with Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung. The Nice Guy details the life of Park Seok-cheol, the eldest grandson of a 3rd generation gang-fighting family.The Nice Guy airs every Friday at 8:50 PM KST. It is available internationally on Disney+ and Viki.The series will run for 14 episodes, with the release of two new episodes each Friday. After the debut, The Nice Guy will return with the 3rd and 4th episodes on July 25, 2025, and will air weekly until August 29, 2025. Each episode is 60 minutes in length.Lee Dong-wook plays Seok-cheol, who is a hard man with a soft heart. Lee Sung-kyung plays Kang Mi-young. She has aspirations to be a singer and was Seok-cheol's first love.Ryu Hye-young, Park Hoon, and Oh Na-ra also join the cast of The Nice Guy. Their roles contribute important emotional weight to the series. The Nice Guy is directed by Song Hae-sung and written by Kim Woon-kyung.The Nice Guy episodes 1 and 2 recap: A bruised past, broken dreams, and rekindled loveThe beginning of The Nice Guy takes place on a metro train. Park Seok-cheol is seen bleeding and bruised, and barely able to stand. He tries to escape with Kang Mi-young, his first love. However, as they are about to escape, he is stabbed by a mysterious person.In a flashback, Seok-cheol was in a poetry class and revealed his artistic side that he hides from the world. He is the heir to a gangster family, but he has a gentle side and wants to live a simple life. When his police friend informs him of a gang meeting at his grandfather’s house, Seok-cheol is reluctantly pulled back into the underworld.Tensions flare between rival gang members, and Seok-cheol wants to be out of it. However, he’s persuaded to take on one last job before stepping away.Mi-young, on the other hand, is seen attending a job interview that goes awry. She’s also a struggling YouTuber and aspiring singer trying to survive while caring for her sick mother. Their paths cross unexpectedly at a hospital café, sparking old memories.Upon meeting Seok-cheol, Mi-young’s mother immediately recognizes him from their younger days. Episode 1 of The Nice Guy ends with Seok-cheol supporting Mi-young as she hesitantly sings for elderly patients. This includes her tearful mother. Their connection feels both familiar and fragile as they cautiously begin to re-enter each other’s lives.Episode 2 of the series escalates both tension and emotion. Seok-cheol’s sister, Seok-kyung, is discovered working at an illegal gambling den to repay enormous debts. In a violent confrontation, the siblings fight off thugs together. After taking her home, they realize just how much she’s been suffering in silence.Seok-kyung clutches her son’s shirt as she cries. It revealed how shame and debt have kept her away from her family. Meanwhile, Seok-cheol attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution between property developers and tenants.However, the situation spirals into chaos when a tenant, Jin-ho, tries to set himself on fire in protest. Seok-cheol arrives just in time with Jin-ho’s daughter. He stops the act and later rescues Jin-ho from another fire.Mi-young, after facing stage fright during an audition, slowly finds courage again. With Seok-cheol's encouragement, she begins looking for chances to sing. Simultaneously, Seok-kyung is harassed by loan sharks and fears facing her father. Her sister Seok-hee steps in and reminds her that family should never abandon each otherAs the episode comes to a close, Seok-cheol has a confrontation with his father about the loan he took out, which Seok-cheol finds dangerous. In flashback, we see that some years ago, Seok-cheol's father secretly arranged for him to join the gang. He thought it was the only way to protect what remained of their family while he was serving time.Overwhelmed, Seok-cheol is left, ineffectively questioning if he will ever be able to free himself from a life he never followed.Episodes 1 and 2 of The Nice Guy paint a rich, emotional portrait of people caught between duty, dreams, and the bonds that shape them.