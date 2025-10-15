  • home icon
  • “THE ONE IN A MILLION SUPERSTAR”- Internet reacts as fans queue at Seoul Bakery after BTS Taehyung’s pistachio croissant bite at PFW sparks new trend 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:37 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv, @hi_pie_official)

BTS' Taehyung sparked a pistachio croissant frenzy in South Korea after being spotted with one at Paris Fashion Week. Fans and media alike went viral when clips surfaced showing him smiling and posing with the French pastry at the affair.

Known as Fourré à la Crème et à la Pistache, the croissant is filled with pistachio cream. Taehyung also tried a Mini Beignet: Fourré à la Crème de Pistache along with it. The simple act of eating it in Paris set off a wave of demand back home, too.

Hi-Pie Official, a French bakery in Seoul, confirmed that their pistachio cream croissant also became extremely popular after the K-pop idol's Paris moment. Fans queued up, eager to try the pastry he enjoyed. For this, the Pâtisserie also expressed gratitude by thanking V.

Admirers are praising the 29-year-old's "impact."

"A bakery in seoul shared how the popularity of pistachio croissants increased after taehyung was spotted eating it and they’re solding out like hotcakes even during holidays 😭❤️‍🔥this is the impact you can’t buy btw HE’S THE ONE IN A MILLION SUPERSTAR 🔥❤️‍🔥," an X user commented.
Many are saying the artist simply ate the croissant and made it popular without any official endorsement.

Others have even nicknamed him “Croissanthyung.”

Café owner thanks BTS' Taehyung after Pistachio Croissant visit

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

La Pistacherie is the shop behind the pistachio croissant BTS' Taehyung enjoyed. It is situated at 5 Place de l’Alma, 75008 Paris. The café is known for its pistachio-focused menu, from baked goodies and ice creams to crêpes and roasted nuts. Its owner also shared their excitement,

"We love you V! My wife loves you and hopefully you keep up the good work man! We tried to speak with you but they didn't let us see they told us said you are eating, so hopefully next time! Thanks!"

The pistachio moment also reignited dating chatter online. BLACKPINK’s Jennie brought up croissants during her Chanel PFW interview, saying,

“I’m gonna be stupid and say croissant. I love croissant.”

Her timing, shortly after V’s viral bite, triggered renewed speculation about the two idols. Adding to the Paris buzz, the Winter Bear singer and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung were also linked by a coincidental moment. It comes after Wonyoung asked about her favorite food at the MIU MIU show, where she mentioned pistachio croissants.

Meanwhile, in other news, BTS’ V appeared at W Korea’s 20th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Love Your W, alongside RM and j-hope.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
