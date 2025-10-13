  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "Attention seeker for saying croissant"- Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jennie amid backlash over her remark after Taehyung's viral PFW clip

“Attention seeker for saying croissant”- Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie amid backlash over her remark after Taehyung’s viral PFW clip

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:11 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @thv)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Taehyung are once again drawing attention online over a single word. The latest wave of buzz began after Jennie’s brief interaction at CHANEL's Paris Fashion Week show sparked new dating speculation. During a short interview, Jennie was asked to share her favorite French word. Smiling shyly, she said,

“I’m gonna be stupid and say croissant. I love croissant.”

The answer sounded playful enough, but the timing quickly caught eyes across social media. Only a few days earlier, V had attended CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week event, where a short video of him enjoying the pistachio croissant went viral.

So, when Jennie mentioned “croissant” soon after, many were quick to connect the dots. Longtime supporters of the rumored pair saw it as a quiet wink. However, opinions online split fast. Some users called the reactions exaggerated, while others labeled Jennie an "attention seeker."

The songstress' fans quickly defended her, reminding everyone that the remark was part of a casual interview.

"Attention seeker for saying croissant," an X user commented.
Many fans are firing back, asking why she’s being labeled an attention seeker just for saying the most famous word in France.

Others are calling out the "hate" Jennie is receiving and questioning how the rumor even started.

BTS’ Taehyung & BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s 2025 dating rumors

BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @thv)

Previously, dating rumors between BTS’ Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie reignited after the idol completed his 18 months of military service. He was discharged on June 10, and his first Instagram posts immediately drew attention.

On June 11, V shared photos of his military buddies, gym time with actor Song Kang, his discharge cake, and solo shots in uniform. Fans noticed four details in the carousel. The cake read, “I’m happy to be with you.” Many interpreted it as a romantic hint, suggesting Jennie could have been behind it.

The backpack in another photo had a blue teddy bear keychain. Fans recalled Jennie owning a black version of the same keychain. He used the song Love Me JeJe and captioned it “Love me tete.” Fans suggested JeJe and tete could hint at Jennie and V, citing the nickname trend.

Jennie also posted a day before V’s discharge. One slide had scattered letters, drawing attention to the letter “T.” She also used her song Seoul City, which some read as a nod to V. The rumors again gained more momentum when both artists were seen at Tyler, The Creator’s concert in Seoul. V was with BTS members J-Hope and RM. Jennie attended separately, enjoying the show solo.

Both later posted backstage photos with the rapper, holding matching merchandise. Earlier, fans noticed V wearing a necklace with the initials “JV,” which could be custom. Jennie’s friend and collaborator Charmian also shared a post showing V’s Dodgers ceremonial pitch with Jennie’s song in the background. That further fueled the rumors.

BTS’ Taehyung also sparked dating rumors with IVE’s Jang Wonyoung after a viral video showed Wonyoung being asked what she wanted to eat, to which she replied, “a pistachio croissant.”

Shreya Jha

Edited by Shreya Jha
