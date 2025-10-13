“Attention seeker for saying croissant”- Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie amid backlash over her remark after Taehyung’s viral PFW clip

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Taehyung are once again drawing attention online over a single word. The latest wave of buzz began after Jennie’s brief interaction at CHANEL's Paris Fashion Week show sparked new dating speculation. During a short interview, Jennie was asked to share her favorite French word. Smiling shyly, she said, “I’m gonna be stupid and say croissant. I love croissant.” The answer sounded playful enough, but the timing quickly caught eyes across social media. Only a few days earlier, V had attended CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week event, where a short video of him enjoying the pistachio croissant went viral. So, when Jennie mentioned “croissant” soon after, many were quick to connect the dots. Longtime supporters of the rumored pair saw it as a quiet wink. However, opinions online split fast. Some users called the reactions exaggerated, while others labeled Jennie an &quot;attention seeker.&quot; The songstress' fans quickly defended her, reminding everyone that the remark was part of a casual interview. &quot;Attention seeker for saying croissant,&quot; an X user commented. ✿⁠ @kysooyasLINKattention seeker for saying croissantMany fans are firing back, asking why she’s being labeled an attention seeker just for saying the most famous word in France.casi @gingerrubyjaneLINKHow tf does she become an attention seeker just by liking croissants??? and why would she need attention if she's the main event herself??? damn y r u so obssessed with jennie?? WE ARE ALREADY CROWDED HERE GO FUCK OFF SOMEWHERE ELSE PLEASE WE DONT WANT U THANKSx @donthittheglassLINKpeople in paris are no longer able to mention the word crossiant now because a man no one knows ate one once. okJENNIE 🤍🍒 @jenniedebutsLINKJennie can't even like croissant without people linking it to their fave 😭 it's giving the same energy as the shippers they claim to hate lmaoOthers are calling out the &quot;hate&quot; Jennie is receiving and questioning how the rumor even started.✨ @Akshita0004LINKis she supposed to change her choice just because someone else went viral for eating it !?! 😒twinkhaechan @twinkhyuck127LINKGirl so saying a food name is attention seeking now?M♡ @Online__rnLINKNow why are #they hating on JENNIE for liking croissants!?? Kpoptwt is unreal.BTS’ Taehyung &amp; BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s 2025 dating rumorsBLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @thv)Previously, dating rumors between BTS’ Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie reignited after the idol completed his 18 months of military service. He was discharged on June 10, and his first Instagram posts immediately drew attention.On June 11, V shared photos of his military buddies, gym time with actor Song Kang, his discharge cake, and solo shots in uniform. Fans noticed four details in the carousel. The cake read, “I’m happy to be with you.” Many interpreted it as a romantic hint, suggesting Jennie could have been behind it. The backpack in another photo had a blue teddy bear keychain. Fans recalled Jennie owning a black version of the same keychain. He used the song Love Me JeJe and captioned it “Love me tete.” Fans suggested JeJe and tete could hint at Jennie and V, citing the nickname trend. San @taejenkasaLINKTHE SONG NAME???? THE CAKE???? THE CAPTION??? I CAN'T IMAGINE ANY OF HIS FAMILY, FRIENDS SAYING &quot;I'm happy to be with you&quot; THIS CAKE IS DEFINITELY GIVEN TO HIM BY JENNIEJennie also posted a day before V’s discharge. One slide had scattered letters, drawing attention to the letter “T.” She also used her song Seoul City, which some read as a nod to V. The rumors again gained more momentum when both artists were seen at Tyler, The Creator’s concert in Seoul. V was with BTS members J-Hope and RM. Jennie attended separately, enjoying the show solo. Both later posted backstage photos with the rapper, holding matching merchandise. Earlier, fans noticed V wearing a necklace with the initials “JV,” which could be custom. Jennie’s friend and collaborator Charmian also shared a post showing V’s Dodgers ceremonial pitch with Jennie’s song in the background. That further fueled the rumors.BTS’ Taehyung also sparked dating rumors with IVE’s Jang Wonyoung after a viral video showed Wonyoung being asked what she wanted to eat, to which she replied, “a pistachio croissant.”