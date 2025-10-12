“They’re both VICTIMS” - Fans slam viral post alleging YG and BLACKPINK star’s team staged Taehyung & Jennie’s 2023 dating rumors

On October 11, 2025, K-pop fans flooded social media after an alleged “confession” surfaced online on X. The post claimed that BTS’ Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s 2023 dating rumors were fabricated. User @suhojiang claimed on X that the viral photos and videos showing the two stars together were allegedly staged under Jennie’s team and YG Entertainment’s direction.

According to the same user, the clips also include the infamous Paris sighting of the two. The post further included claims that the photos were created after prior agreement with BLACKPINK's singer's management team and staff, before she left YG Entertainment as a solo artist.

The individual alleged that they and Gurumi Haribo, the person behind the original 2022 leaks, had produced the images for “business purposes” rather than personal reasons. As translated by Google, the original post read:

"I want to reveal the truth honestly, free from distortion or media manipulation. The photos of Taehyung and Jennie were taken by Gurumi and me together, and were created solely for business purposes, not for personal or provocative purposes. What everyone needs to understand is that these materials were created after prior agreement with Jennie's management team and staff, before she left YG Entertainment as a solo artist."

The viral post's translation from Suhojiang (Image via X/@suhojiang)

The claims quickly went viral, and it revived one of K-pop’s most discussed controversies. For many years, the alleged relationship between Taehyung and Jennie has drawn intense public interest. It first emerged in 2022, followed by their Paris photos in 2023.

Notably, neither HYBE nor YG Entertainment ever confirmed or denied the relationship, sticking to their policy of not commenting on artists’ private lives.

This new confession sparked new outrage and confusion. While some believed the account’s claims, many others dismissed it as a ploy for attention. It only deepened anger after years of damage to both artists’ reputations. An X user, @DDDØIA, wrote:

"these comments and quotes?? i was calling out the taennies shippers who insist on supporting edits like this one @suhojiang was doing and now he's back to falsely accuse Jennie of manipulating everything. she doesn't owe Taehyung an apology and they're both VICTIMS!!"

? @DDD0IA these comments and quotes?? i was calling out the taennies shippers who insist on supporting edits like this one @suhojiang was doing and now he's back to falsely accuse Jennie of manipulating everything. she doesn't owe Taehyung an apology and they're both VICTIMS!!

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions. Some fans of BTS' V demanded legal action against the person behind the confession, while others defended both idols. They said that both were victims of an exploitative system.

BTS ARMY @BTSARMY277574 @DDD0IA Just looking at them shows how stupid people can be...!😭

Suga**R..D*DDY!!‎♦️𐤀♦️💀”Min Yoongi Bias”ot⁷(♦) @kookieismybaby0 Seems like someone gonna get sue🧍 I won't forgive any single soul who hurts taehyung.

태국천상 @taekirelia Everyone knew it was a lie. Years later they finally admit it and now claim “we didn’t mean to hurt anyone” or “it was all for professional purposes.” The damage was already done. They played with someone’s image and peace for years. Hope they get sued for all the harm. Bastards

isaquettwieo @isaquejovi “jennie and her team blablabla” coming w this f*ckass narrative when the only thing she did at all was a post on HER instagram and nothing more 😭 you guys are desperate and it shows

Others took issue with people who were quick to believe random online accounts. They pointed out that the allegations lacked any verified evidence.

em @coldbloodedhrt The inability to ignore and move on is why we have to deal with this bs. Let it f*cking go

Mercie⁷ᵇᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳECHO(아포방포) @Mercie_franko Few days to 2026 and we still on this

florencemywife 𓍯 @florencemywife why do they pay attention and believe a random twitter account?

The ongoing “Taennie” controversy involving BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Full timeline

The alleged links between BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been one of the longest-running rumors in K-pop history.

Here's a full timeline of Taehyung and Jennie’s dating controversy from 2021 to 2025:

December 2021:

Speculation about the two stars first began when V accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram shortly after he opened his account. The following quickly went viral, leading to rumors that the two were close. V later clarified that it was a mistake caused by Instagram’s “suggested follow” feature.

BTS V at Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)

May 2022:

Anonymous user Gurumi Haribo began leaking alleged photos of the pair together. These included one that appeared to show them driving on Jeju Island. Both HYBE and YG refused to comment, citing privacy.

August-September 2022:

More pictures were leaked. Many of them included supposed backstage and mirror selfies. As outrage grew, both agencies released statements condemning privacy violations but did not confirm the authenticity of the images.

May 2023:

A major chaos broke online when a video of a couple resembling Taehyung and Jennie went viral, showing the two individuals allegedly walking hand-in-hand by the Seine in Paris. The footage spread worldwide. Many called it “proof” of their relationship. Once again, both agencies issued identical responses.

December 2023:

Korean outlets, such as JTBC, reported that the two stars had broken up shortly before V’s enlistment in the military. Neither company addressed the reports. They maintained their usual stance.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

2024:

Even during Taehyung’s military service, many continued finding supposed coincidences in their social media activity. It ranged from matching photo locations to similar accessories. It kept the rumors alive.

June 2025:

Taehyung was officially discharged from military service. A few weeks later, the photographer who had posted the Paris video hinted at revealing “new information,” reigniting online debate.

October 2025:

An individual named Suhojiang now claims that the Paris photos and earlier leaks were staged for “commercial purposes.” The user alleged involvement from Jennie’s team. The claims caused widespread backlash and confusion.

Many fans are now demanding legal action and clearer communication from the agencies. Neither artist's agency has commented on the matter yet.

