  • "Not the comeback I've been hoping"- Fans disappointed as BABYMONSTER confirm WE GO UP comeback without Rami, YG cites health reasons

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 12, 2025 07:48 GMT
BABYMONSTER confirm WE GO UP comeback without Rami (Images via X/@YGBABYMONSTER_)
On September 12, 2025, YG Entertainment confirmed that BABYMONSTER will return with their second mini album WE GO UP on October 10. The announcement followed the first teaser poster, which quickly drew attention with its bold black-and-white background, neon green font, and an aerial view of a city.

The poster matched with the album’s theme of reaching higher places. The title track, also named WE GO UP, is described as a powerful hip-hop number with an equally intense concept music video in store.

However, excitement was dampened when YG clarified that promotions will proceed with only six members: Luca, Parita, Asa, Ahyeon, Laura, and Chiquita. Rami will be excluded from the promotions. According to OSEN, the company explained that the decision was made in light of her health. The label said,

"This decision was made with the artist's health as the top priority, so we ask for your generous understanding. We will continue to do our best to support Rami and Baby Monster."
They asked for fans’ understanding and assured them that they remain committed to supporting Rami. The news sparked disappointment among fans who had been waiting to see the full lineup again. The idol has been on hiatus since May due to medical concerns.

Online, many expressed their frustration. They said that they didn't want this comeback. An X user, @creeptok, wrote,

"this is not the comeback I've been hoping
Some argued YG could have delayed the release until Rami was able to join. Meanwhile, others worried about the lack of detailed updates regarding her condition. Fans trended messages of support for Rami, and stated they would wait no matter how long it took.

On the other hand, a section of the fandom speculated uneasily about her long absence. They prayed for her good health.

More about Rami’s hiatus, BABYMONSTER’s activities, and comeback plans

Rami has been on break from BABYMONSTER's group activities since May 2025. YG confirmed earlier that she would miss the group’s Asia tour after medical professionals advised her to suspend all activities. This marked her absence from the North American leg of their HELLO MONSTERS world tour as well.

Her absence left BABYMONSTER to reorganize their performances as a six-member team. Fans have remained supportive and continuously share encouraging messages.

BABYMONSTER for their hit track Drip (Image via X/@YGBABYMONSTER_)
The upcoming mini album WE GO UP will include four tracks. These include the title track, PSYCHO, SUPA DUPA LUV, and WILD. The songs promise a range of sounds, from hip-hop to a slower groove and even a country-inspired dance track.

The release will follow their successful world tour that wrapped in Seattle on September 12, just a day before the teaser reveal.

Despite the mixed emotions, pre-orders for the album have already opened. Multiple versions, including member-specific digipaks and photobooks, are adding to the anticipation.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

