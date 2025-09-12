"Not the comeback I've been hoping"- Fans disappointed as BABYMONSTER confirm WE GO UP comeback without Rami, YG cites health reasons

On September 12, 2025, YG Entertainment confirmed that BABYMONSTER will return with their second mini album WE GO UP on October 10. The announcement followed the first teaser poster, which quickly drew attention with its bold black-and-white background, neon green font, and an aerial view of a city.The poster matched with the album’s theme of reaching higher places. The title track, also named WE GO UP, is described as a powerful hip-hop number with an equally intense concept music video in store.However, excitement was dampened when YG clarified that promotions will proceed with only six members: Luca, Parita, Asa, Ahyeon, Laura, and Chiquita. Rami will be excluded from the promotions. According to OSEN, the company explained that the decision was made in light of her health. The label said,&quot;This decision was made with the artist's health as the top priority, so we ask for your generous understanding. We will continue to do our best to support Rami and Baby Monster.&quot;They asked for fans’ understanding and assured them that they remain committed to supporting Rami. The news sparked disappointment among fans who had been waiting to see the full lineup again. The idol has been on hiatus since May due to medical concerns.Online, many expressed their frustration. They said that they didn't want this comeback. An X user, @creeptok, wrote,&quot;this is not the comeback I've been hoping!Carrot 💜 @creeptokLINK@picbaemon this is not the comeback I've been hopingSome argued YG could have delayed the release until Rami was able to join. Meanwhile, others worried about the lack of detailed updates regarding her condition. Fans trended messages of support for Rami, and stated they would wait no matter how long it took.red | JUMP OUT NOW @missredeatLINKThis is sad🥺. I miss Rami's voice but atleast they give us an update about Rami and that she's still recoveringBABYMONSTER INTERNATIONAL ᱬ @BABYMONSTERINTLLINKRami is and will always be a part of BABYMONSTER. No matter how much time passes, to us, BABYMONSTER is 7. It’s been so long without any word, and our hearts are quietly breaking. We just want to know if she’s okay… if she’ll be with the girls for the comeback. Please, YG weMient @mientscwerhLINKAt least we know Rami actually sick since pre debut and there is no mistery behind her hiatus. It's ok,as long as my vocal queen get well and join other members even if it take few comeback. Better than losing her foreverLemon @Egro_sumLINKThey should just cancelled this comeback. Or pushed it. Or released solo song of Rami that they recorded before to ease fans.On the other hand, a section of the fandom speculated uneasily about her long absence. They prayed for her good health.pinxie⁴ @pinxie8LINKoh yeah we're just waiting for that &quot;announcement&quot; of rami leaving babymonsteryougood @tehwinterrLINKI'm kind of worried about her health right now. Get well very very soon, baby Rami. :') It's okay to wait a lil bit longer, I knew it would be worth it.ᡣ𐭩 •° 𝒀𝒆𝒊 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒖𝒎𝒆 ꪆৎ ˚⋅ @yeijeong_LINKIt's only been 4 months, serious health problems take at least 6 months of hiatus, the 6 members have had concerts and recordings of content without a break It is obvious that Rami would have had virtually no rest if she had participated. I miss you so much Rami, get well soon.More about Rami’s hiatus, BABYMONSTER’s activities, and comeback plansRami has been on break from BABYMONSTER's group activities since May 2025. YG confirmed earlier that she would miss the group’s Asia tour after medical professionals advised her to suspend all activities. This marked her absence from the North American leg of their HELLO MONSTERS world tour as well.Her absence left BABYMONSTER to reorganize their performances as a six-member team. Fans have remained supportive and continuously share encouraging messages.BABYMONSTER for their hit track Drip (Image via X/@YGBABYMONSTER_)The upcoming mini album WE GO UP will include four tracks. These include the title track, PSYCHO, SUPA DUPA LUV, and WILD. The songs promise a range of sounds, from hip-hop to a slower groove and even a country-inspired dance track.The release will follow their successful world tour that wrapped in Seattle on September 12, just a day before the teaser reveal.Despite the mixed emotions, pre-orders for the album have already opened. Multiple versions, including member-specific digipaks and photobooks, are adding to the anticipation.