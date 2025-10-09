  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Where is your protection for Jimin?"- Fans condemn violent threats targeting BTS' singer, urge HYBE to take immediate action

"Where is your protection for Jimin?"- Fans condemn violent threats targeting BTS' singer, urge HYBE to take immediate action

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 09, 2025 10:04 GMT
BTS Arrive At Gimpo Airport - Source: Getty
BTS Arrive At Gimpo Airport (Image via Getty)

On October 8, 2025, fans of BTS’ Jimin took to social media, urging BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE) to take legal action against several accounts. Some accounts are reportedly issuing violent threats toward the idol. The outrage came after fans noticed alarming online posts mentioning ac*d attacks, stalking, and organized harassment campaigns targeting Jimin.

Ad

The messages were reportedly originating from accounts such as @/eunnsn and @/up9094192228256. It triggered immediate concern within the fandom. Fans shared screenshots and called out the agency to launch a full investigation. They also tagged HYBE’s official channels.

Some emphasized that the company’s protection should focus on shielding its artists from real threats rather than trivial matters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans wrote that threats of physical harm had resurfaced over the years despite repeated calls for tighter security. They also criticized the agency's lack of visible action in addressing these patterns of targeted hate and misinformation.

An X user, @3dgolden, wrote,

"This is crazy. these taekker organizing to acid attack to harm jimin and they’re constantly stalking, spreading lies and misinformation about jimin @BIGHIT_MUSIC Where is your protection for Jimin?"
Ad
Ad

Across platforms like X, fans came together demanding accountability and permanent bans for those spreading malicious rumors and violent threats.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans urged the company to protect its artists proactively.

Ad
Ad
Ad

HYBE’s zero-tolerance policy & Jimin’s recent public appearance

BIGHIT MUSIC and its parent company, HYBE, have long maintained a strict policy of pursuing legal action against malicious activities targeting their artists. The company’s zero-tolerance stance covers defamation, personal threats, and spreading false information. It also operates a fan-reporting portal where users can submit harmful content directly for review.

The agency’s previous statements confirm that offenders found guilty of spreading defamatory or threatening messages have faced fines and indictments. HYBE has also worked with law enforcement in cases involving stalking and privacy violations. These include those at airports or near artists’ residences.

Ad
White House Press Briefing with BTS (Image via Getty)
White House Press Briefing with BTS (Image via Getty)

The resurfacing of violent threats against the Filter singer has reignited discussions about how dangerous the intersection of fame and online obsession can become. The idol has faced such threats in the past, including during BTS’ international tours.

Ad

Meanwhile, the idol remains active with his career. He recently made headlines after attending Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. This marked one of his first official outings since completing military service.

Meanwhile, October marks the start of “Jimtober.” It is the annual global fan celebration of his birthday on October 13. Projects include charity donations, public advertisements, and themed events across Seoul and other cities.

The artist is also preparing for BTS’ highly anticipated full-group comeback and world tour in spring 2026.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications