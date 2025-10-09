"Where is your protection for Jimin?"- Fans condemn violent threats targeting BTS' singer, urge HYBE to take immediate action

On October 8, 2025, fans of BTS’ Jimin took to social media, urging BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE) to take legal action against several accounts. Some accounts are reportedly issuing violent threats toward the idol. The outrage came after fans noticed alarming online posts mentioning ac*d attacks, stalking, and organized harassment campaigns targeting Jimin.The messages were reportedly originating from accounts such as @/eunnsn and @/up9094192228256. It triggered immediate concern within the fandom. Fans shared screenshots and called out the agency to launch a full investigation. They also tagged HYBE’s official channels.Some emphasized that the company’s protection should focus on shielding its artists from real threats rather than trivial matters.Many fans wrote that threats of physical harm had resurfaced over the years despite repeated calls for tighter security. They also criticized the agency's lack of visible action in addressing these patterns of targeted hate and misinformation.An X user, @3dgolden, wrote,&quot;This is crazy. these taekker organizing to acid attack to harm jimin and they’re constantly stalking, spreading lies and misinformation about jimin @BIGHIT_MUSIC Where is your protection for Jimin?&quot;𝒥 @3dgoldenLINKThis is crazy 💀 these taekker organizing to acid attack to harm jimin and they’re constantly stalking, spreading lies and misinformation about jimin @BIGHIT_MUSIC Where is your protection for Jimin?Across platforms like X, fans came together demanding accountability and permanent bans for those spreading malicious rumors and violent threats.SparklingJiminie 🎀 @jimin_sparklingLINK@koominiest @BIGHIT_MUSIC @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit Acid attack threat is not a mild threat. Please take some actions. This hatred is going above n beyond, freaking do something. Protect Jimin.mjbarmy29 @Sissykoreen29LINKOh my God those scary crazy cruel fans..jimin didn't do anything bad on them and he don't know them either why like that??!are they sick??!SparklingJiminie 🎀 @jimin_sparklingLINK@NataliaSzostak4 @Afrin_Ju We ask company to protect Jimin from haters and dththreats not his millionaire admirers who just want one harmless pic with him. Even today someone threatened Jimin with Acid attack but I am not seeing &quot;company&quot; doing anything to rectify that, but sure celebs are the threats?Keira ⁷ @koominiestLINKthese people organizing to acid attack to harm jimin and they’re constantly stalking, spreading lies and misinformation about jimin. why @BIGHIT_MUSIC is not taking action towards these vile people???Fans urged the company to protect its artists proactively.ROSNI💗 @RNoritoshiLINK@koominiest @BIGHIT_MUSIC which fandoms are they part of? and also i think we should try to mail big hit Like all of us. Because big hit won't take steps until they get pressured.little bells @iamlittlebellsLINK@AboutMusicJM @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit WHAT THE HELL 😱😱😱😱 PROTECT OUR JIMIN AT ALL COSTS @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC We want JUSTICE. What has our precious jimin ever done to these haters who's jealousy towards him has reached peak level. YOU CANNOT LET THIS PASS. PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS.LW @w04826523LINK@3dgolden @BIGHIT_MUSIC @BIGHIT_MUSIC please take this seriously. Jimin is your biggest asset. And why is it consistently one specific part of the fandom showing hate and attacking the kindest human Jimin?? Addressing the root cause would be the best course of longer term action.HYBE’s zero-tolerance policy &amp; Jimin’s recent public appearanceBIGHIT MUSIC and its parent company, HYBE, have long maintained a strict policy of pursuing legal action against malicious activities targeting their artists. The company’s zero-tolerance stance covers defamation, personal threats, and spreading false information. It also operates a fan-reporting portal where users can submit harmful content directly for review.The agency’s previous statements confirm that offenders found guilty of spreading defamatory or threatening messages have faced fines and indictments. HYBE has also worked with law enforcement in cases involving stalking and privacy violations. These include those at airports or near artists’ residences.White House Press Briefing with BTS (Image via Getty)The resurfacing of violent threats against the Filter singer has reignited discussions about how dangerous the intersection of fame and online obsession can become. The idol has faced such threats in the past, including during BTS’ international tours.Meanwhile, the idol remains active with his career. He recently made headlines after attending Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. This marked one of his first official outings since completing military service.Meanwhile, October marks the start of “Jimtober.” It is the annual global fan celebration of his birthday on October 13. Projects include charity donations, public advertisements, and themed events across Seoul and other cities.The artist is also preparing for BTS’ highly anticipated full-group comeback and world tour in spring 2026.