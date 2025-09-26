  • home icon
  "They exempted him move on"- Fans defend SEVENTEEN's S.Coups as his runway debut at Milan Fashion Week sparks debate amidst military exemption

"They exempted him move on"- Fans defend SEVENTEEN's S.Coups as his runway debut at Milan Fashion Week sparks debate amidst military exemption

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 26, 2025 08:16 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's S.Coups made his runway debut (Images via Instagram/@sound_of_coups)

On September 25, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups made his runway debut at Milan Fashion Week. With his walk, he concluded the BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 show in Italy, appearing as the final model.

He wore a brown leather trench coat layered over a black suit. This marked his first official runway appearance since becoming a global ambassador for the luxury brand earlier this year. While many praised his polished walk and expressed pride in seeing him represent K-pop on one of the biggest fashion stages, the moment also reignited debate online.

Some netizens questioned how the idol could appear at high-profile fashion events despite being exempted from South Korea’s mandatory military service after undergoing ACL surgery in 2023. They argued that being able to walk the runway contradicted the reasons for his exemption.

Comments accusing him of “running" from enlistment and “ignoring" service spread across social platforms.

Some comments from netizens on S.Coups' runway debut
Some comments from netizens on S.Coups' runway debut (Images via X/@bratzlibra, @Leahwinche ster_, & @tiabich)

However, his fans came forward to defend him. They pointed out that the exemption was a government-certified decision based on medical assessments, not his personal choice. One X user, @sup3rnothing, wrote:

"Bro they exempted him move on."
Many highlighted that his injury does not prevent him from working in music or fashion but makes active duty service unfeasible. They also emphasized that walking on a runway is not comparable to the physical demands of military service.

Others flipped the criticism, noting that the more hate he receives, the more he seems to thrive through global opportunities.

More on S.Coups, SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit debut, and enlistment updates

S.Coups’ Milan Fashion Week appearance added to his growing presence in the fashion world. Alongside models like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser, his closing walk was described as a milestone for both BOSS and his ambassador role.

He was officially named a global ambassador for the brand in April 2025. The idol previously made headlines for his Met Gala debut in a hanbok-inspired Boss look.

His runway debut also comes just ahead of SEVENTEEN’s new sub-unit CxM, featuring S.Coups and Mingyu. The duo will release their first mini-album, Hype Vibes, on September 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently kicked off their NEW World Tour with sold-out shows in Incheon, celebrating both their 10th anniversary and fifth studio album Happy Burstday. At the same time, the group continues to balance global activities while navigating enlistments.

Four members, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Woozi, and Hoshi, are already enlisted, while others like Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are preparing for future dates. Members such as Joshua (U.S. citizenship), Jun and The8 (Chinese citizenship), and S.Coups himself (exempt due to ACL injury, Grade 5 classification) are not required to enlist.

With S.Coups’ exemption officially recognized and several members currently serving, fans argue that the group has structured their activities fairly.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

