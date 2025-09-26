"They exempted him move on"- Fans defend SEVENTEEN's S.Coups as his runway debut at Milan Fashion Week sparks debate amidst military exemption

On September 25, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups made his runway debut at Milan Fashion Week. With his walk, he concluded the BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 show in Italy, appearing as the final model.He wore a brown leather trench coat layered over a black suit. This marked his first official runway appearance since becoming a global ambassador for the luxury brand earlier this year. While many praised his polished walk and expressed pride in seeing him represent K-pop on one of the biggest fashion stages, the moment also reignited debate online.Some netizens questioned how the idol could appear at high-profile fashion events despite being exempted from South Korea’s mandatory military service after undergoing ACL surgery in 2023. They argued that being able to walk the runway contradicted the reasons for his exemption.Comments accusing him of “running&quot; from enlistment and “ignoring&quot; service spread across social platforms.Some comments from netizens on S.Coups' runway debut (Images via X/@bratzlibra, @Leahwinche ster_, &amp; @tiabich)However, his fans came forward to defend him. They pointed out that the exemption was a government-certified decision based on medical assessments, not his personal choice. One X user, @sup3rnothing, wrote:&quot;Bro they exempted him move on.&quot;sup3r.nothing @sup3rnothingLINKBro they exempted him move onMany highlighted that his injury does not prevent him from working in music or fashion but makes active duty service unfeasible. They also emphasized that walking on a runway is not comparable to the physical demands of military service.bye @zahrawhateverLINKHe’s not going to enlist and you can keep crying about it your whole lifeJae 🍒 @yawn_woo_LINKthey also don't understand that he's been exempted under Grade 5.Meaning he doesn't have to serve during PEACE TIMES. BECAUSE KOREA HAS ENOUGH SOLDIERS AND ISN'T AT WAR!!! He's not the first celeb to be exempt but they STILL won't stop barking about it 😭wonu's¹⁷ 🍉 @hehehewtafLINKBe doing everything but getting basic knowledge about the difference between walking and doing military activitiesBlu ★ Diamond¹⁷ @13_Gems_17LINKImagine getting pressed that a man is walking...WALKING! ...Cheol has an ACL injury — he isn't f*cking paralyzed from the waist down 😭Others flipped the criticism, noting that the more hate he receives, the more he seems to thrive through global opportunities.☆ @HACHIDI0RLINK@koominbulans He has an acl injury no military would want someone who is not 100% physically fit for the military🍒 @bisexshuaILINKscoups runway walk too iconic even his haters had to tune inalea @YEJINBlNLINKit's so funny bc if i was a fan of another group i'd be salty as hell watching this idol be exempted from military service, be the FIRST hybe idol in the met gala, and be one of the few idols to open/close a fashion show and honestly, STAY MAD BABYMore on S.Coups, SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit debut, and enlistment updatesS.Coups’ Milan Fashion Week appearance added to his growing presence in the fashion world. Alongside models like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser, his closing walk was described as a milestone for both BOSS and his ambassador role.He was officially named a global ambassador for the brand in April 2025. The idol previously made headlines for his Met Gala debut in a hanbok-inspired Boss look.His runway debut also comes just ahead of SEVENTEEN’s new sub-unit CxM, featuring S.Coups and Mingyu. The duo will release their first mini-album, Hype Vibes, on September 29, 2025.Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently kicked off their NEW World Tour with sold-out shows in Incheon, celebrating both their 10th anniversary and fifth studio album Happy Burstday. At the same time, the group continues to balance global activities while navigating enlistments.Four members, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Woozi, and Hoshi, are already enlisted, while others like Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are preparing for future dates. Members such as Joshua (U.S. citizenship), Jun and The8 (Chinese citizenship), and S.Coups himself (exempt due to ACL injury, Grade 5 classification) are not required to enlist.With S.Coups’ exemption officially recognized and several members currently serving, fans argue that the group has structured their activities fairly.