Who is Henry Taylor? Everything to know about the artist behind BLACKPINK Lisa's Met Gala outfit amid historical reference controversy

Henry Taylor gained attention after his embroideries appeared on BLACKPINK Lisa's 2025 Met Gala outfit. Known for vivid portraits of Black American life, his work was featured in Louis Vuitton’s collection under Pharrell Williams.

Lisa’s outfit caused controversy when a face on her bodysuit was mistaken for Rosa Parks. Louis Vuitton clarified that the designs were based on Taylor’s personal portrait series, portraying real people from his life—not historical figures. Taylor’s art celebrates everyday individuals in his community.

His collaborations with Louis Vuitton began in 2023 when Pharrell Williams took over as the brand's Men's Creative Director. The latter chose Henry Taylor's expressive works to be embroidered onto suits, jackets, and accessories. Ot also emphasized this year's theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at the Met Gala.

Taylor's approach in his work comes deeply from the roots of his community. He was born in Ventura, California, and later studied at the California Institute of the Arts. His works are recognized for their raw, emotive style, which is often painting from memory or personal encounters. His pieces have been displayed in prestigious galleries like the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Despite Louis Vuitton's explanation, the backlash surrounding Lisa's outfit did not immediately subside. Many questioned the appropriateness of placing such detailed portraits on a sheer lace bodysuit.

Lisa's recent activities and rising solo career

Aside from her Met Gala appearance, Lisa has been pursuing her solo career. She released her solo full-length debut album, Alter Ego, which has been a success globally. The lead single topped charts and received widespread acclaim.

The rapper's solo ventures didn’t stop there. She recently made her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. She was praised for her on-screen presence as her role marked a significant expansion into acting.

Additionally, the Rockstar singer launched her agency, LLOUD, where she manages her solo projects and owns her master recordings. She also headlined Coachella 2025 with a powerful solo performance.

BLACKPINK is set to reunite for a highly anticipated world tour this July. This will mark their first major tour since the Born Pink era. While Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa appeared at the Met Gala, Jisoo was absent due to filming commitments for her Netflix K-drama Boyfriend on Demand.

The singer's entire solo album is available for streaming on all major music platforms.

