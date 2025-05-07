"He knew he was setting her up"- Fans slam Pharrell Williams over "Good Night" comment towards BLACKPINK's Lisa amid Met Gala backlash

BLACKPINK's Lisa debuted at the Met Gala on May 6, 2025, wearing a bold Louis Vuitton outfit designed by Pharrell Williams. The ensemble included a sheer black lace bodysuit, a tailored blazer, and matching tights. It initially drew praise for its boldness. However, the excitement quickly turned to controversy when fans noticed an embroidered image on the bodysuit's lower half. Many believed it to be a portrait of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Louis Vuitton later clarified that the design was part of a series by American artist Henry Taylor, known for his detailed portraits of community figures. The embroidery was inspired by Taylor's earlier work and intended to represent individuals from his life, not specifically Rosa Parks. Despite the clarification, the placement of the image on Lisa's outfit sparked outrage online. Many accused the design of being disrespectful.

The backlash grew after Vogue released a behind-the-scenes video on May 7, 2025, titled "Inside Lisa's First Met Gala Look | The Final Fitting." In the footage, Pharrell Williams praised the design and expressed confidence that Lisa would "eat the carpet up tonight." He ended the conversation with a casual "Good Night."

Fans quickly took to social media. The accused Pharrell of setting the idol up for criticism. An X user, @MMOscoups, wrote,

"He knew he was setting her up my god."

Many believed he was aware of the backlash the outfit would provoke, or at least should be aware of the context.

"he set her up tho," a fan wrote.

"So…no Lisa fanbase wants to adress that Pharrell setting her up. She is tarnished now thanks to him and LV," another user commented.

"He’s so evil spirited, he knew he set my girl up…," a netizen added.

"He needs to stick to the music because he set fave up," another person wrote.

Others too joined in that Lisa received unnecessary backlash for something she didn't even design.

"Look good but PLS STAY ALWAY FROM HER, YOU SHOULD BE THE ONE WHO SUFFERED THE BEATING, NOT HER," a fan mentioned.

"Fck Pharrell he set her up to be dragged," an X user added.

"He needs to stay away from her," another user remarked.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's Met Gala attendance and the backlash against Pharrell

The BLACKPINK rapper's Louis Vuitton custom creation blended elements of luxury and artistic expression. The bodysuit was adorned with intricate lace and embroidered faces, and was part of Henry Taylor's exclusive artwork series. It was adapted for Pharrell's debut collection with the brand. Her choice of Louis Vuitton was no surprise, as she serves as a global ambassador for the brand.

While the idol's outfit stirred controversy, her fellow BLACKPINK members also made appearances at the Met Gala. Jennie represented Chanel in an elegant off-shoulder jumpsuit, and Rosé attended in a sleek Saint Laurent suit. The night's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Jisoo, however, was notably absent from the event, sparking curiosity among fans.

Pharrell's involvement in Lisa's outfit design led many to question his judgment, with some accusing him of setting her up for public scrutiny. Fans expressed their frustration and stated that the singer should not have been the one to bear the backlash alone.

The controversy also reignited discussions on cultural sensitivity in fashion and the accountability of designers in representing significant historical figures in their work.

As debates continue to unfold online, neither Pharrell nor Louis Vuitton has issued a formal statement addressing the accusations.

