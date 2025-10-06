“You always will be the main event ”- Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung goes viral for his pistachio croissant eating moment at Celine's SS26 show

On Monday, October 6, BTS' Taehyung attended Celine's Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. At the event, the idol was seen adorning a light brown trench coat paired with a white shirt and a black-and-creme abstract printed tie. Following the idol's presence at the fashion show, several clips and pictures of Taehyung went viral on the internet.However, the one that caught the attention of many fans and netizens was the idol's pistachio croissant-eating moment. As the idol was entering the venue, he was seen purchasing and eating a pistachio croissant. He was also spotted smiling and posing with the croissant, expressing how he was enjoying his dessert. When this clip landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over it.Many found the moment quite adorable, and soon clips of the same were seen dominating the internet. Some of the circulating clips not only hit over 10 million views on TikTok, but the idol eating a pistachio croissant became one of the top-most searched keywords on the social media platform. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the recent viral moment of Taehyung at Celine's SS26 show:&quot;In less than 24 hours this tiktok of Taehyung eating a croissant gained 10.5 Million views and 2 Million likes. Oh Kim Taehyung you will always be the main event&quot;веʟʟ ⊹ ⁷ @taes_studioLINKIn less than 24 hours this tiktok of Taehyung eating a croissant gained 10.5 Million views and 2 Million likes. Oh Kim Taehyung you will always be the main eventMore fans and netizens reacted to the idol's recent viral pistachio croissant-eating moment.ʙᴏʀᴀᴛᴀᴇ ʲᵏ ∞ @bngtnborahaetkLINKmind you it's just him eating his pistachio croissant &amp;amp;amp; people are fascinated by him breathing, only kim taehyung can relate. he doesn't have to do something special for being noticed cause taehyung is THE moment wherever he is &amp; this was like this since he was born, to be loved.Bella⁷ @Winterbella11LINK@taeperforms Wow, I'm glad I'm not the only one in love with the way he eats. He eats in an adorable, cute way, you forget he is a world star billionaire TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNGMyLovelyBoy🐈‍⬛ @TaTaEva14LINK@taeperforms No one can resist his charmʙᴏʀᴀᴛᴀᴇ ʲᵏ ∞ @bngtnborahaetkLINKhe doesn't need to do anything special for him being the main character weherever he is cause he's born like this I mean it's so natural of him, taehyung breathes and people adore him, he's born an icon, a legend. he's born to be appreciated and loved as the special person he isOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.веʟʟ ⊹ ⁷ @taes_studioLINK@btskthv1230 @celineofficial oh taehyung you didn’t have to main character that hard 🤭♡Tae♡📀|ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇr(fan account) @kimvarbietaeLINKHe is the walking clout𝙡𝙚•ꫂ❁ ⁷⟬⟭ @Taebearv17LINKthat 1M views alone coming from me, cause I'm so OBSESSED WITH THIS VIDEO 😭😭rhee @lilachimolaLINKimagine the amount of likes and views he will get once he decided to create his own tiktok account 😮‍💨 KING THINGSSSAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track Slow Dancing as its title track, and the album was also created in tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Soon after this, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, also known as an elite counter terrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol released three new pre-recorded singles in 2024. The first was FRI(END)S in March 2024.This was followed up with two winter singles in December. One was with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. Additionally, the idol also rolled out his own photobook called Type 1 in July 2024, which captured the idol's moments of comfort and relaxation.On the other hand, he was discharged from the military in June 2025. While he spent much of his time reconnecting with his fellow BTS members and ARMYs through Weverse livestreams, he made his first public appearance in July. He attended the Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the brand's Spring-Summer collection fashion show.He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's brand ambassador for his cover feature in the magazine's September issue. Additionally, all the BTS members also announced that they had commenced their preparations for their next group comeback, which is set to release in Spring 2026.