  • “You always will be the main event ”- Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung goes viral for his pistachio croissant eating moment at Celine's SS26 show

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 06, 2025 11:50 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung at the SS26 Celine Fashion Show (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin)

On Monday, October 6, BTS' Taehyung attended Celine's Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. At the event, the idol was seen adorning a light brown trench coat paired with a white shirt and a black-and-creme abstract printed tie. Following the idol's presence at the fashion show, several clips and pictures of Taehyung went viral on the internet.

However, the one that caught the attention of many fans and netizens was the idol's pistachio croissant-eating moment. As the idol was entering the venue, he was seen purchasing and eating a pistachio croissant. He was also spotted smiling and posing with the croissant, expressing how he was enjoying his dessert. When this clip landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over it.

Many found the moment quite adorable, and soon clips of the same were seen dominating the internet. Some of the circulating clips not only hit over 10 million views on TikTok, but the idol eating a pistachio croissant became one of the top-most searched keywords on the social media platform. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the recent viral moment of Taehyung at Celine's SS26 show:

"In less than 24 hours this tiktok of Taehyung eating a croissant gained 10.5 Million views and 2 Million likes. Oh Kim Taehyung you will always be the main event"
More fans and netizens reacted to the idol's recent viral pistachio croissant-eating moment.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track Slow Dancing as its title track, and the album was also created in tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Soon after this, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, also known as an elite counter terrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol released three new pre-recorded singles in 2024. The first was FRI(END)S in March 2024.

This was followed up with two winter singles in December. One was with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. Additionally, the idol also rolled out his own photobook called Type 1 in July 2024, which captured the idol's moments of comfort and relaxation.

On the other hand, he was discharged from the military in June 2025. While he spent much of his time reconnecting with his fellow BTS members and ARMYs through Weverse livestreams, he made his first public appearance in July. He attended the Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the brand's Spring-Summer collection fashion show.

He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's brand ambassador for his cover feature in the magazine's September issue. Additionally, all the BTS members also announced that they had commenced their preparations for their next group comeback, which is set to release in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

