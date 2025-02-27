"The redebut is happening" - Fans react as NJZ unveils new logo, launches social media accounts on TikTok, X, & more amidst ongoing ADOR feud

On February 27, 2025, NJZ launched its new official logo and new social media accounts on TikTok, X, and YouTube. The changes followed the footsteps of the group's rebranding from NewJeans to NJZ which took place on February 7, 2025. The links were officially posted by the group on its Instagram stories.

The group, which is legally still under ADOR, has actively maintained its stance to separate from the label since November 2024. These new social media accounts and the new logo only go to show how the group wishes to proceed. Fans were surprised at the new update:

"njz finally opened twitter, youtube, tiktok accs the redebut is happening"

"Make sure you follow NJZ on all their official social media platforms! The girls need our support more than ever" a user wrote

"finally.... this is it you guys.. the official twt account for NJZ has landed... i'm follower 95" a fan wrote

"official njz youtube, twitter, and tiktok accounts opened like the group who had the best and most influential debut yet is redebuting and it looks like its going to be if not as good but better" a fan replied

While NJZ's rebranded Instagram account already existed since February 7, the group shared a short video on its Instagram account. Animal cartoon face-shaped cookies with the members' initials and sprinkles on them pop up on the screen before being collectively placed on a plate along with a spoon and a fork. The group logo also features a rabbit cartoon face-shaped cookie with the initials 'N Z' on it.

"EOROBUN! WE ARE SO BACK!" a fan wrote

"applying to be NJZ's social media manager so i can listen to NJ1 before everyone else" a user wrote

"They can now see our silly tweets and tiktoks SO EXCITING WELCOME BACK @/NJZ_official" another fan wrote

At the time of this writing, NJZ's Instagram had over 5.2 million followers, its YouTube channel had over 58,300 followers whereas its X account had over 55,000 followers. Since the group first announced its rebranding, several fake accounts popped up across all platforms. Vary at first, fans were soon relieved to find the official accounts.

NJZ's upcoming activities in 2025 at a glance

NJZ, consisting of members Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Minji, and Hyein, has been in a legal dispute with its label ADOR and its parent company, HYBE, since November 2024. The group issued a statement urging the label to terminate their contracts, however, the label in turn filed an injunction to bar the group from appearing in commercials and endorsements.

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans rebranded itself as NJZ and appeared on CNBC Live for its first-ever interview after the rebranding. On the same day, the group was also announced as one of the headliners for the upcoming ComplexCon music festival in Hong Kong. Other headliners for the music festival include Zico and Metro Boomin. The quintet will also reportedly perform a new song during its set.

The group has been on a temporary hiatus following its legal dispute with ADOR and HYBE. The group will be appearing in court for a hearing in March and then in April.

