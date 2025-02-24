"The ruler of Instagram"– Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung’s latest military update reportedly sparks a surge of over 100K new followers

On February 23, 2025, BTS member Taehyung (V) sent the internet into a frenzy as he shared an Instagram update from his ongoing military service. The 12-picture post gained traction online, leading to a surge in his Instagram follower numbers. Fans were amazed at how the idol dominates social media despite his absence from the entertainment industry due to military service.

Following the viral Instagram post, an X user @taeguide claimed that Taehyung’s Instagram account, @thv, saw a surge of 158,230 new followers. Taehyung now has 66.8 million Instagram followers as of February 25, 2025.

V's latest post alone had over 13 million likes within two days. Reports from an engagement tracking website, HypeAuditor showed that his engagement rate was an impressive 16.36% in February, classified as "excellent" compared to similar accounts.

The combination of high interaction and follower growth solidifies V's place as one of the most influential K-pop stars on social media. Many took to social media to express their admiration. An X user, @maggthv31 wrote,

"The ruler of Instagram."

The rapid increase in followers left fans in awe, with many celebrating his continued influence and calling him "unmatched."

"he has totally dominated instagram," a fan remarked.

"The Icon of The Era KIM TAEHYUNG His influence his craze is no joke all those 66.7 followers are so whipped over him the numbers of followers which matches the impact to extents can't wait for his full come back," a netizen added.

"After his latest post, taehyung gained 120k+ new followers on instagram in just 10hrs, the world is not ready for this man!," another person wrote.

Others joked that if he posted more frequently, his numbers would skyrocket even further.

"Imagine if he posted regularly," an X user commented.

"Can you imagine what would happen if he opened a TikTok acc?," a fan wrote.

"Lmao the thought of someone discovering him new, it's going to be chaotic," a netizen mentioned.

More on Taehyung’s Instagram engagement, latest post, and military updates

Taehyung’s latest Instagram post featured a mix of different images, giving fans a peek into his military life. He was seen posing in his SDT uniform while holding a bouquet. The first picture was in his home as the idol was home for the weekend. Other pictures had him enjoying time with a friend at a photo booth, showing off his haircut, and even flexing his buffed-up physique after a workout.

In his caption, he reassured fans of his health, referring to himself as "Sergeant Kim" and mentioning that 107 days remained until his discharge. His military service began in December 2023, and he is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

Data from HypeAuditor highlighted Taehyung’s increasing Instagram presence. His follower count reportedly showed a steady growth rate of 0.13% between January 26 and February 24. Another tracking site, Instrack, recorded an increase of over 119,000 followers in just one day, confirming his impact.

The Singularity singer is serving his last leg of the military service with just a few months remaining. He joined the Special Duty Team in the Korean Army which required intense training.

