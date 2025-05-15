“The Solos Really Ruined It All”- Internet questions fandom culture as BTS’ Jin says he talks cautiously to Jungkook due to “scary fans” 

On Thursday, May 15, BTS' Jin appeared on the South Korean TV show Handsome Guys, hosted by Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Dong-hyun, Oh Sang-uk, and Shin Seung-ho. The show revolves around exploring unique and local cultural spots of South Korea while inviting a celebrity to embark on their travel journey.

For BTS' Jin, the hosts invited the idol to join them on a Korean Barbeque Mukbang as they sat around the table having conversations over several topics. At one point, one of the hosts the idol if any of the other members would suit the program's concept well. To this, he answered that Jungkook and V are good options as Jungkook likes to eat while V is someone who can take harsh jokes.

He also added that V and Jungkook share a bond where they like to roast each other often, which is another factor that might suit the concept of Handsome Guys. The host asked if they should send a video letter to Jungkook as an invitation for him to appear on the show.

The idol, however, added that he's quite cautious when talking to Jungkook because fans can be scary. Additionally, when one of the hosts asked the idol to promise that Jungkook would appear on the show, he resisted and stated that he is not one to determine and decide for the other members' schedules. Following this, many fans and netizens were concerned about the fandom culture.

While the Jin didn't make any direct suggestions on what he meant when he expressed that "fans are scary", many speculated that he could be referring to the unnecessary criticism from the fans. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the Jin's recent statement on Handsome Guys:

"the solos really ruined it all," a fan wrote.

"I hope they never shape their relationships around what someone sitting 2000 miles away have to say" said a fan on X.

"it’s actually lowkey heartbreaking that SEOKJIN is saying the fans are scary so even he’s careful of how he speaks to jungkook??? HIS jungkook?? who he raised to be his BEST GODDAMN FRIEND? :(," added another fan

"And this clearly shows members know what those solos do. How they drag other members over a small mention of their bias," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how it was saddening to see the members be cautious about the way they talk and interact with each other due to the current fandom culture.

"“The fans are scary. That's why I don't speak carelessly to Jungkook either.” he didn’t say armys, we know whom he referring to," stated a fan

"It is sad to see members acknowledging the fact they can't freely talk each other because of scary fans who attack them for everything...," added an X user

"People missing the point. It’s insane that Seokjin has to watch how he interacts with Jungkook. Like that’s his baby brother! I dislike some parts of fandoms," said a netizen

""Fans are scary" i bet all the tannies know by now about useless akgaes," commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a singer and songwriter who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. As the idol continued as a BTS member, he also put out a few solo tracks through the group's albums like Epiphany, Awake, and more.

He also released a few independent songs through SoundCloud, such as Tonight, Abyss, etc. However, his official solo debut wasn't until the release of his single, The Astronaut, in October 2022. Soon after the debut, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service and was subsequently discharged from the same in June 2024.

Immediately after his return, the idol began to take part in several activities. He was the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay and carried the torch in front of the Louvre Museum on July 14.

Around August of the same year, he also kick-started his own variety show called RUN JIN. The show was inspired by BTS' popular show, RUN BTS.

In November 2024, he rolled out his solo studio album, Happy, with the song Running Wild as its lead single. The idol is also geared up for his upcoming solo tour in June 2025, inspired by his variety show called RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

In other news, Jin is also scheduled to roll out his second studio album, Echo, on May 16 at 1 pm KST.

