“The truth will surely be revealed” - Actress Go Min-si addresses school bullying accusations imposed upon her via an Instagram post

Actress Go Min-si has officially spoken up regarding the school bullying allegations that surfaced against her earlier this year. On August 30, 2025, she shared a detailed post on Instagram, denying the accusations and expressing her distress over the situation.A few months ago, viral posts on Korean online forums claimed that the actress had allegedly engaged in severe bullying during her middle school years, including violence, extortion, theft, and even mistreatment of students with disabilities. At the time, her agency, MYSTIC STORY, immediately refuted these claims, but fans were left uncertain as Go Min-si herself remained silent.Now, breaking her silence, she has vowed to clear her name, stating,“The truth will be revealed.”Min-si speaks up against school bullying allegations (Image via Instagram/gominsi)The actress explained in a lengthy article that she had originally intended to hold off on speaking about the issue until the inquiry was resolved. However, she decided to step up and clear her name since she still felt victimized.Actress Go Min-si denies all the school bullying accusations made against herGo Min-si publicly denied all allegations against her in the school bullying scandal. In the above-mentioned Instagram post. She shared that for months she had been waiting for the results of the ongoing investigation while enduring speculation, gossip, and online attacks.Go Min-si admitted to being an ordinary, carefree student during her school years and acknowledged her imperfections but firmly denied ever committing school violence.“Of course, l'm worried about various gossips and rumors, but l've just let it go thinking that everything is my fault,There is never a reason to think about my past being incomplete.What is acknowledged is definitely accepted and what is not obviously is not.I swear I have absolutely no school violence.”She clarified that the accusations stem from unverified online posts made by an anonymous individual claiming to be a victim. The actress has submitted all available evidence to authorities to prove her innocence and is cooperating fully with the investigation.She emphasized that while genuine cases of school bullying deserve serious punishment, false claims not only damage reputations but also trivialize the real issue.“I, who was exposed as an 'victim', is currently under investigation by submitting all credible evidence that the abuser is 'NOT' and it will never stop until the truth is revealed regarding school violence exposure, including false tacts.I also think that school violence, which is a major social issue, deserves severe”Go Min-si expressed concern about the cruelty of internet culture, where people’s lives can be destroyed by rumors shaped to fit malicious narratives. She vowed to continue defending herself until the truth is revealed and urged the public to distinguish between real victims and fabricated stories.Go Min-si recently gained attention due to her appearance in the drama &quot;Tastefully Yours.&quot; This drama starred her alongside popular actor Kang Ha-neul and was released in June 2025. As for her upcoming projects, no solid information is currently available.