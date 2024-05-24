“The whole album feels like a one huge diss” — Fans excitedly react to the lyrics of BTS RM's Right Place, Wrong Person tracks

On Friday, May 24, BTS' RM released his highly anticipated second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, comprising eleven songs in total. Following its release, fans naturally rushed in to listen to the tracks, and they were rather stunned by the lyrics.

While each track boasted its own unique vibe and spanned various musical genres, the lyrics mostly sounded like a diss to the haters and those who judged and criticized the idol.

Netizens swiftly took to commenting on the lyrics for the tracks on Right Place, Wrong Person. RM allegedly addressed several issues, such as the controversy around his smoking, unnecessary criticism, hate from anti-fans, and more. One X user reacting to the lyrics wrote:

"no because who pissed him off so much.. the whole album feels like a one huge diss."

While fans anticipated RM to address the critics, they were surprised by how he addressed the haters more straightforwardly and loudly. Additionally, although fans expected mature themes, they were shocked by the explicitness of the album. Here are some reactions from X:

"PISSED HIM SO MUCH EACH SONG IS A GENRE IN ITSELF," a fan wrote.

"Like you can see and hear that namjoon was pissed off…just imagine pissing off namjoon knowing that you could be the topic for his next diss track that will absolutely end your existence," another person wrote.

"PEN GAME SO SLICK ANTIS WILL BE CRAWLING BACK INSIDE THEIR CAVE," one person commented.

Furthermore, fans also commented on the mature themes of the album.

"Telling someone they walk like a duck is the most insane line you can put out on a track and joon did just that," an individual wrote.

"BRO THE LYRICS OF NUTS????," another person added.

"t-the lyrics to nuts…. AND WHEN WE GET THE FULL TRANSLATIONS," a person wrote.

Exploring BTS RM's lyrics for his tracks on the album, Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, the BTS rapper and Korean soloist, RM, released his second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and the lyrics of the tracks from the album immediately caught the attention of the listeners.

Here are some of the lyrics that fans can't stop talking about:

"You can f*ck my body can’t f*ck my mind...Smoking kills, I know, It's my f*ckin' business, you b*tches, stop, don't talk sh*t." - out of love.

The track out of love and its lyrics deal with RM's response to the hate and criticism he's received. It talks about standing proud of his actions and defending himself from the unnecessary hate he received.

Groin, on the other hand, is also a track that acts as a diss track. It takes a unique perspective of someone expressing stories about people they despise.

"You walk like a duck b*tch ... Not a f*ckin' diplomat." - Groin.

Nuts is a track that fans are obsessed with. It talks about solving problems between people in a relationship in a rational and gentle manner.

"He a pro ridah... She a pro ridah ... And we could see the karma running through, the monster hasn't been me." - Nuts.

Lastly, though Around the World in a Day, a track that was sung in collaboration with Moses Sumney, was slow-paced, fans were impressed with the lyrics that called out haters who talk with an anonymous identity. It talks about making false promises to a significant other and disguising them as love.

"Motherf*ckers in the crowd lick mine with that straw. And this I write a letter to you. I be actin' like that, 'Who you?'" - Around the world in a day.

On the whole, fans have expressed pride and joy over RM's latest album, with his lyrics sparking widespread discussion and admiration.