“There were so many good ones”: ZICO reveals getting a sneak peek from BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming solo album

South Korean rapper ZICO spoke about getting a sneak peek from BLACKPINK member Jennie's highly anticipated upcoming solo album. On May 14, 2024, in a conversation with Billboard, the rapper discussed the success of his song SPOT! on the international music chart, which featured the BLACKPINK member.

The singer has been in the limelight for her solo endeavors following the establishment of her label ODD ATELIER in December 2023. She has expressed her wish to make her solo music on multiple occasions as her fans eagerly await its release. ZICO opened up about hearing some songs on her album during the interview.

"I had the chance to peek at Jennie's to-be-released solo track demos — there were so many good ones."

This information from ZICO has increased anticipation among Jennie's fans and listeners regarding her solo album.

ZICO gives hints about BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming solo album

Recently, ZICO gave an interview to Billboard and opened up about his experience working with Jennie. He praised her professionalism, highlighting her charming areas, including visuals and vocals.

The rapper revealed it was the first time the two worked in front of a camera together and had a good time holding back their laughter as they dressed up in the concept-based costumes. This helped them record candid and fun-filled moments for the SPOT! music video.

When ZICO was asked about his favorite song by the BLACKPINK member, the rapper/singer did not mention any existing track by the group or Jennie. However, adding to the excitement of fans, he revealed hearing demo songs from her upcoming album and hinted that the songs were good.

On May 6, Jennie returned to the Met Gala red carpet for the second time, donning a royal blue Alaïa dress. She filmed a video of her getting ready for the Met Gala with Vogue, and the singer showcased her custom-designed outfit while giving hints about her solo music. Creating much excitement among fans, she said,

"I am enjoying every step, and I also have a lot more coming with my album. So I hope everyone's excited about that, too."

On her appearance on Yoo Jae-suk's YouTube show, the singer revealed her plans as a BLACKPINK member and as an individual following her departure from YG Entertainment as a solo artist.

"For seven years, I focused mainly on group activities. I'm going to continue promoting as Blackpink, and I have to find my personal music style and do individual activities."

ZICO and Jennie's song SPOT! reaches No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart

ZICO is a popular South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, and the CEO of HYBE LABELS subsidiary KOZ Entertainment. Making his debut as the leader of the K-pop boy group Block B in 2011, he is also known for his solo music.

He recently collaborated with BLACKPINK member Jennie for the hip-hop song SPOT!, released on April 26, 2024. The song debuted on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, and it is ZICO's first time hitting No. 1 on the United States Sales Chart.

Meanwhile, this is the You & Me singer's second time since her solo debut song SOLO's release in 2018. The song also made it to the Billboard Global 200 at No. 24 with an impressive 47 million streams. SPOT! also debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. at No. 8 with over 44.5 million streams recorded from the worldwide audience excluding the United States.