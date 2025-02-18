“There is a reason Seokjin is the visual of visuals”— Fans react as Music Mundial names the BTS star as the ‘Visual of the Year’

BTS’ Jin has been officially crowned as the "Visual of the Year 2024" by Music Mundial. On February 18, 2025, the platform announced the results through its social media handles, revealing that the star secured victory with an impressive 2,984,175 votes. Competing against 23 other idols, he emerged as the ultimate winner, proving his popularity.

The Visual of the Year title is awarded based on fan votes, making this achievement a testament to his fan support. As a result of his win, Jin will also be inducted into the "Hall of Fame" of Music Mundial, delighting fans even more.

Fans are celebrating this milestone, affirming his long-standing title as “Visual of Visuals,” a recognition he has earned throughout his career for his features.

Some of their comments in the wake of this award can be seen as follows:

"His value goes beyond appearance, it's not all about his good looking face, but also his aura, charisma, and the impact he has on the world that inspire many people. That’s what makes him a TRUE VISUAL. Congratulations to our Worldwide Handsome," a fan wrote.

"Thank you for your nice words about Jin..Yes, he is No.1 inside and outside," a fan said.

"THE MOST HANDSOME IN THE WORLD," a fan remarked.

Some fans reaffirmed their faith in his visuals through their comments.

"The award is for the one it was made for, the handsome icon," a fan coined.

"Truly the VISUAL GOD," another fan coined.

"A 100 yrs frm now, he will still be the no 1 visual of the year," a fan commented.

BTS’ Jin gets officially recognized for his visuals again

Jin of BTS, known globally as "Worldwide Handsome," has once again proven his visuals by winning Music Mundial’s ‘Visual of the Year 2024’ competition.

The Visual of the Year competition, which lasted 62 days, concluded on February 17, 2025. A total of 23 nominees were selected for their visuals, and after four intense voting rounds, three finalists emerged.

The third position went to ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo with 2,821,596 votes, and the second position went to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin with 2,830,770 votes from the fans. And after strong competition between the three finalists, the BTS idol was crowned as the final winner.

Music Mundial announced the results on X, sharing a photo of the I'll Be There singer with the caption:

"With an astounding 2,984,175 votes, Jin has once again proven his unmatched charisma and timeless visuals! His elegance, charm, and presence continue to captivate millions around the world."

They continued:

"This victory is not just about his looks, but also a testament to the love and admiration of his fans, who came together to crown him the ultimate visual. From his ethereal beauty to his warm personality, he shines in every way possible!"

Music Mundial also extended a special thank you to BTS’ fanbase, ARMY, for their dedication in securing this win for their beloved star. They also emphasized that his fans will always stand by his side, further proving the connection between BTS and their supporters.

With this achievement, Jin adds another accolade to his list of honors.

