"They have done the webtoon justice" — Viewers laud Hwang Min-hyun starrer Study Group for its fight choreography

TVING's new television series, Study Group, has garnered netizens' attention, who are taking to the internet to shower words of praise for the fight sequence in the series. The drama series, based on a webtoon by Shin Hyung-wook, premiered on TVING on January 23, 2025.

The fight scenes went viral online after the telecast of episode 4 of the Study Group. Fans are lauding the makers for bringing the webtoon to life with such clean fight choreography. One X user wrote:

"haven't read the webtoon, but from what I'm seeing on screen, it's literally like they plucked a page straight out of it. I'm sure they've done the webtoon justice — the fight scenes are just crazy AF"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many others also applauded the action scenes, with one describing it as a satisfying watch.

"he has so many action scenes already, and all of them are so well shot and well performed by Hwang Minhyun which makes them so satisfying to watch!!!" another fan reacted.

"geonyeop had one dream & an ability to fight and he went with it like his rent was due fr plus his moves are so clean im in awe like he did nawt hesitate a bit while throwing those punches... THATS MY MAN IKTR!!!!" said another fan.

Many fans shared their love for the Study Group trio Ga-min, Geong-yeop, and Ji-woo and their fight sequence in episode 4.

"Serving face cards and insane level of fight scene.... this trio really didn't come to play like damn they fr ate and left zero crumbs," remarked a fan.

"my best fighter triooooo," wrote another.

"gamin, gunyeop & jiwoo joint slay," one netizen commented.

"This joint slay was INSANE," reacted another.

Study Group revolves around Yoon Ga-min and his dream of getting into a university

The story of Study Group follows a young student named Yoon Ga-min, played by Hwang Min-hyun. He is trying to study hard and fulfill his dream of getting into a university. However, it is not as simple as it looks.

Ga-min is a below-average student who tries his best but still fails to get good grades. He attempts everything from getting a private tutor to studying online, but nothing seems to help him at all.

One day, he overhears somebody mentioning Yusung Technical High School as the best place to study for the college entrance examination. He transfers to the school without thinking twice but is shocked to discover that the school is notorious for indiscipline and bullying, and hardly anyone thinks about studying.

But he is pleasantly surprised to find one boy who looks diligent, Kim Se-hyeon. He tries to convince him to join his study group but with no success. He also encounters his past tutor, Lee Han-kyung, who works as a temporary teacher in the school.

Ga-min witnesses the rampant bullying in the school and saves Se-hyeon on one occasion. Due to his fights to save Se-hyeon, Ga-min gets into a brawl, which is witnessed by an inspector and principal of the school. They accuse Ga-min and talk about expelling him.

Here, Han-kyung defends Ga-min and manages to save him. But there is a catch. Ga-min has two weeks to form a study group and recruit other students. Would he be successful? Who will join his study group? The answers to the question form the rest of the story.

The drama series airs on Thursdays on tvN and TVING.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback