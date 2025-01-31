“They are my new obsession”— Study Group’s casting and visuals gains praise online

Study Group, which premiered on TVING on January 23, 2025, is a high school action-thriller comedy based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The drama follows Yoon Ga-min, portrayed by Hwang Min-hyun, a student whose dream of academic success clashes with his natural talent for fighting.

Enrolled in one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on a cutthroat journey to prepare for college entrance exams while fighting gangsters and bullies. Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang and written by Eom Seon-ho and Oh Bo-hyun, the 10-episode series also stars Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Yoon Sang-jun, Gong Do-yu, and Lee Jong-hyun.

In episode 4, the study group was finally complete, revealing the entire main cast to the viewers. As the drama progresses, fans cannot help but swoon over the cast.

"THEY ARE MY NEW OBSESSION," said one fan.

"my favorite people i would literally risk it all for them," reacted another fan.

"forget studying, the real competition in that school is who can serve the most disrespectful visuals while throwing hands," commented another.

Fans have also found the sibling duo to be accurately cast.

"i love them already," said another fan.

"this is actually the most insane twin siblings casting ever???" responded another fan.

"THE LEE TWINS! The casting was insane their facial features are matched crazyyy like how they found them??" another commented.

Study Group members: Who does the list comprise of?

1) Yoon Ga-min

Portrayed by Hwang Min-hyun, Yoon Ga-min is a first-year student at Yusung Technical High School. Despite his exceptional fighting skills and strong passion for studying, his grades often fall short. Determined to pursue higher education and get better grades, he establishes a study group within the school.

2) Kim Se-hyun

Kim Se-hyun, played by Lee Jong-hyun, is the first member of the study group. Stuck in Yusung High because of his alcoholic father, he is a good student who lacks in the physical aspect. Ga-min approaches him and convinces him to join his group after helping him against the bullies.

3) Lee Ji-woo

Played by Shin Su-hyun, Lee Ji-woo is a fellow first-year student and the older twin sister of Hyun-wu, who also becomes part of the group. As an orphan, she had to stop practicing sports since they had financial problems. A good fighter and friend of Hee-won, she joins the group after Ga-min helps her delete a video of her brother, which could have ruined his life.

4)Choi Hee-won

Choi Hee-won, portrayed by Yoon Sang-jeong, is Ji-woo's best friend and another group member. Hee-won is the one who filled out the study group application form for Ji-woo without her knowledge. A shy and timid student, she learns to stand up for herself after being inspired by Ji-woo.

5) Lee Jun

Played by Gong Do-yu, Lee Jun is the last member to join the group. Though he has been trying to become a good fighter since he was a kid, he could not climb up from rank 17. He joins the group not to study but to learn how to fight from Ga-min.

The next episode of Study Group will air on February 6.

